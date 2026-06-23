“I’m Not Supposed to Be in Minnesota”: Sam Darnold Gave Up on Vikings After Receiving Disrespectful Contract Offer

Sam Darnold wanted to stay with one franchise forever, but being a journeyman quarterback was all that was in the cards. Even after putting up a 14-win season for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, he wound up staring at an offer that told him he’s more of a stopgap than the future.

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“I think having success in a place and getting to know the guys in the locker room, of course, you want to make that work,” Darnold said on Bussin with the Boys. “But shortly into negotiations, it was like, ‘All right, this isn’t going to be the spot.”

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Darnold had just finished the best season of his career in Minnesota – one that gave him real leverage in free agency. He started all 17 games, threw for 4,319 yards and 35 touchdowns, and did all of it on a one-year deal. But even after that, all head coach Kevin O’Connell could offer Darnold was a one-year deal, again. O’Connell had his eyes set on a first-round QB. Darnold understood the strategy behind it and quietly moved on.

“I get that part of it, and I get also drafting a guy in the first round, and understanding and having a belief that he’s the guy,” Darnold said. “And so for me, I had to put that hat on where it’s like I totally get where they’re coming from. And again, going back to the beginning, everything happens for a reason. There is a part of that, too, where it’s like, ‘Okay. I’m not supposed to be in Minnesota this next year, and that’s okay with me.”

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Imago INGLEWOOD, CA – OCTOBER 24: Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold 14 during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Rams on October 24, 2024 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 24 Vikings at Rams EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon20241024041

O’Connell wanted to build around his 2024 first-round quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, believing he was going to follow in Darnold’s footsteps and give them a winning season. As for Darnold, the Seattle Seahawks knew exactly what they were buying. O’Connell had actually talked Darnold up to Seahawks GM John Schneider, calling him “one of the best leaders you’ll ever be around in your life.”

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Seattle signed Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5M deal the same day they traded their quarterback, Geno Smith, to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Darnold threw for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns, posted another 14-3 record in Seattle. McCarthy started hot, but back-to-back injuries left the Vikings searching for answers in a 9-8 disaster. Meanwhile, the same quarterback O’Connell had vouched for that offseason was off to lift the Lombardi Trophy in an ironic twist of fate.

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Darnold, on the podcast, was also grilled about what the number on his Vikings offer actually was. But the Super Bowl LX champ wasn’t biting.

“I just don’t think it’s fair to other people that are offering me something or in the position to be signing other players,” Darnold said. “I just don’t think it’s fair to other people.”

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That answer says a lot. Darnold wouldn’t embarrass Minnesota or drag the numbers into public, even after a year of their separation. The Vikings had seen enough to know he could win with them, but not enough to treat him like the answer. So he moved on, and the league did what it always does best: handed the Vikings a season of regrets they will never forget.