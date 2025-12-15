J. J. McCarthy Awaits Punishment From Vikings After Rejecting Kevin O’Connell’s Instructions

As the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Dallas Cowboys 34-26 on Sunday night, quarterback J.J. McCarthy delivered a big night for Minnesota. He threw two touchdown passes and added another on the ground. But the thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was McCarthy’s Griddy-style celebration after a touchdown. But as it turns out, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell had already told him not to do it.

“I did it in practice, and I was told not to do it,” J.J. McCarthy told reporters after the game. “So, just me being who I am, it’s like, ‘Oh, now I’m more enticed to do it.’ But if it’s that open, obviously just get in the end zone no matter what, and be coachable and do what my coach says.”

So, J.J. McCarthy explained that being told no only tempted him more to do the celebration, even though he stressed the importance of being coachable and following instructions.

