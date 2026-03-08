J.J. McCarthy Receives Optimistic Update on Vikings Future Amid Kevin O’Connell’s Rumored Kyler Murray Interest

Essentials Inside The Story Vikings are expected to make J.J. McCarthy compete for starting job.

Minnesota is rumored to explore Kyler Murray signing amid quarterback uncertainty.

Kevin O’Connell is seen as potential catalyst for Murray's revival.

J.J. McCarthy has received a positive update regarding his future with the Minnesota Vikings, despite the team’s interest in signing Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. Even with concerns that a potential Murray signing could jeopardize McCarthy’s starting role, the young quarterback appears to be safe for now.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Anybody else who’s coming in is going to have to beat out JJ McCarthy,” Tom Pelissero said while speaking on The Rich Eisen Show. “And so what they’re hoping and what they’re optimistic about is that a competitive environment is going to bring out the best in J.J. If you’re walking in there, whether it ends up being Kyler, whether it ends up being Geno Smith, if it’s Joe Flacco, whatever it might be, none of those are going to be financial investments that are going to preclude you if J.J. McCarthy is the better quarterback in the offseason.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McCarthy was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. But his rookie season did not go as expected. McCarthy sat out the season after being placed on injured reserve due to a right knee injury.

Last season, J.J. McCarthy started in 10 games and ended with a 6-4 win-loss record. In one season, McCarthy completed more than 1,600 yards and 11 touchdowns, with a QBR of 35.6.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, Murray’s recent performance statistics show a decline in performance over the years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murray’s highest passing yards were in 2020 when he completed 3,971 yards, followed by 2,368 yards in 2022, 1,799 yards in 2023, and 962 yards in five games in 2025 before being placed on injured reserve in November.

Murray’s performance in 2021 earned him a playoff spot with the Arizona Cardinals. However, Murray found it hard to replicate this performance in the following seasons. In 2022, Murray missed some games in the early season after tearing his ACL. This also contributed to Murray’s performance in the 2023 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Murray’s eight-win performance in 2024, followed by a slow start in 2025 with a 2-3 record before another injury, contributed to his release from the Cardinals. Inconsistency in Murray’s performance also contributed to the Cardinals’ decision to let him go.

Despite this, an ESPN personality believes Murray’s performance with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell could work in favor of Minnesota.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin O’Connell could unlock Kyler Murray’s elite potential

During his Wednesday show, Pat McAfee discussed potential landing spots for Kyler Murray in free agency and highlighted the Minnesota Vikings as an intriguing option. McAfee pointed to head coach Kevin O’Connell as someone who could help unlock Murray’s full potential.

“So if Kevin O’Connell can get Kyler Murray to buy into learning his offense entirely, and I’m not saying that, that’ll be a problem,” McAfee said. “But I’m saying if he can get him to buy into that offense completely and understand what’s going on and utilize everything that he can do, it’s like that would be lethal. That would be a problem, like I think if he was able to get the best out of K. Murray. I think that would be a problem.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McAfee’s claim about the quarterback’s situation remains up for debate. But it is also true that Murray has actually only played under Kliff Kingsbury and Jonathan Gannon, both first-time head coaches who were still honing their leadership during their time as Cardinals’ leaders.

However, O’Connell’s resume speaks to a different level of success. The Vikings’ current head coach already has two seasons with 13-plus wins while working with quarterbacks such as Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though Murray’s recent performance has stalled statistically, the quarterback still left the Cardinals with over 20,000 passing yards and 121 touchdowns.

McAfee also praised Murray’s rare athletic ability.

“He’s an immense talent. He’s the only guy ever to be drafted. Top ten in MLB and the NFL. Yes, you’re talking about a freak show athlete.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If Murray were to join Minnesota, it could be his first chance to play under a head coach in a stable, well-run environment, which could help in reviving his career.