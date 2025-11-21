Isaiah Rodgers Urges Vikings to Pay $1.75M Star With Free Agency Looming

A series of emojis from cornerback Isaiah Rodgers has kicked off a public campaign to keep one of the Minnesota Vikings‘ defensive gems in town. That defender who was brought from free agency has racked up 19 tackles this season. So, Rodgers’ message couldn’t be clearer, as he wants this guy paid.

The Vikings’ X page praised defensive tackle Jalen Redmond for his impressive performance. And Rodgers was quick to reshare the post and put his request forward. He added money-bag emojis in the caption to hint that the Vikings should pay him and retain the player. This isn’t even the first time.

Earlier, an X page titled VikingzFanPage showed a comment from Rodgers on their post dedicated to Redmond. “Pay em,” he wrote.

The DT is currently under a $1,755,000 contract with the Vikings. He is set to earn $960,000 this season, as per Spotrac. Redmond will hit free agency (Exclusive Rights Free Agent) at the start of the 2026 season, so the CB wants the team to re-sign him. After all, Redmond has proven to be a great defender for the team, recording four sacks this season. Three of those came in his first 4 games for the team.

The former Arlington Renegades player caught the Vikings’ attention for the first time back in June of 2024. He had 18 tackles and 4.5 sacks in just four games for the XFL team. After joining the Vikings, he quickly gained traction. Redmond had a dominant NFL debut season in 2024, with 18 tackles and one QB hit across 13 games, along with setting a franchise record.

The Oklahoma product recorded two tackles for loss and two passes defensed in a game against the Atlanta Falcons and became the first Vikings defensive lineman since Pat Williams to do so. So, the Vikings had a solid reason, and they also decided to re-sign him back in January this year before he became an Exclusive Rights Free Agent.

Not just Rodgers, Redmond has also admitted he found the right place with the Vikings.

Jalen Redmond feels confident about the Vikings’ defensive scheme

It wasn’t an easy journey for Redmond. He was signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted player and spent the 2023 offseason with the team. He was released in August that year and missed the chance to make his NFL debut that year.

Following his impressive stint in the XFL, Redmond found an opportunity with the Vikings in 2024. And just after meeting Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores for the first time, he felt that he would click well with the defense.

“I noticed it right away,” Redmond said. “I was like, ‘Yeah, this is me. This is perfect. This is what I do.'”

And he wasn’t wrong. He shared that Flores’ defensive schemes for him felt similar to what he did in Oklahoma. He also praised Flores for allowing him to play freely and explore his strengths.

“It’s a great feeling,” Redmond shared. “You see it and you’re like, ‘OK, I can definitely see myself — well, I have done this. And the way you’re teaching it, it’s similar.’ It was great.”

Now that he is settled in a way they expected, a big payday might still be a little out of reach for now.