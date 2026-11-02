Jauan Jennings Reportedly Nixed a 49ers-Vikings Trade Agreement, Refusing To Rejoin Kyle Shanahan’s Team

Jauan Jennings left San Francisco, and now the 49ers reportedly tried to bring him back through a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Jennings had a chance to go back to San Francisco, but he passed.

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The wide receiver, who asked the 49ers for a trade in 2025, apparently has no interest in a reunion with Kyle Shanahan.

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“Some background on the @JayGlazer report that Jauan Jennings nixed a 49ers-Vikings trade: Vikings welcomed input from Jennings, who had a ‘voice’ in the process, per source. Jennings expressed desire to stay in Minnesota because he believes in the team’s direction, the source added, while Minnesota believes he’s a key piece.” Jeremy Fowler posted on X.

According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the talks ended on a FaceTime call with head coach Kyle Shanahan, general manager John Lynch, and Jennings.

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“The 49ers, who already traded for DeForest Buckner, also had trade terms worked out for Jauan Jennings, their former receiver with the Vikings,” Glazer reported Sunday. “But it was contingent upon him hopping on a FaceTime with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch and saying, ‘Okay, yeah. I want to come back.’ But he didn’t. He said, ‘Actually, no. I want to stay here in Minnesota.'”

The trade was contingent on Jennings’ approval; no formal agreement had been reached. Glazer made it clear this was about where Jennings wants to be, not bad blood with the Niners. “He likes what is going on in Minnesota,” Glazer said, and it’s easy to see why.

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The Vikings entered Sunday at 6-0 and on top of the NFC North.

The history makes the refusal more interesting. San Francisco drafted him in 2020, and he grew from mostly a blocking receiver into a reliable option.

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He peaked with 975 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, and last year he caught 55 passes for 643 yards and a career-high nine touchdowns.

He wanted an extension to stay with the 49ers, but no agreement came together. He asked for a trade at one point, then left for Minnesota on a one-year deal worth $8 million.

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He reportedly saw himself as the best receiver on the roster, even better than Aiyuk, and felt the 49ers never appreciated him.

His role in Minnesota is smaller. Behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Kevin O’Connell’s offense, he has played 70.5% of the snaps but has four catches for 43 yards and no touchdowns in five games.

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That is why his name came up in trade talk. Jefferson, despite the rumors, is staying put.

That leaves San Francisco back at square one, with about nine days left before the deadline and a receiver room that still needs help.

Wide Receiver is Kyle Shanahan’s biggest need

The 49ers have a receiver problem that’s getting hard to hide. Jonathan Jones of The Athletic reports that San Francisco is “sniffing around” for help at the position, and the injury list explains why.

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Deebo Samuel has missed two games since hurting his hamstring against Seattle, and Kyle Shanahan says he has “a chance” to return in Week 9. Mike Evans sat out the Atlanta game with rib and Achilles issues. Both could be back on Nov. 8, but that may not be enough to keep the Niners in the hunt for the NFC’s top record.

Ricky Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling are all on injured reserve.

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Atlanta showed what a thin group costs. San Francisco dressed only four receivers in a 29-20 loss, its first of the year, and the offense gave the ball away four times, including two interceptions by Brock Purdy.

George Kittle led the team with 88 yards and Christian McCaffrey added 61, while Jordan Watkins (3 catches for 56 yards), Jacob Cowing(3 catches for 38 yards), and Brandin Cooks (one for 13 yards) combined for modest numbers. Those three and Christian Kirk are the only healthy receivers left.

The front office is already moving, having landed DeForest Buckner from the Colts this week. Brian Thomas Jr., Jerry Jeudy, Josh Downs, Chris Godwin, Rashod Bateman and Quentin Johnston are all rumored to be available.

Jennings was part of that conversation too, but that option is off the table, so the 49ers will have to look elsewhere for help.