J.J. McCarthy’s Intentions With Vikings Revealed by Reporter Amid Potential Trade Conversations

For J.J. McCarthy, there’s been some outside speculation about his future in Minnesota. With the Vikings adding more quarterbacks this offseason, a few have wondered if the former Michigan Wolverines football standout might look to move on. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case. As per Vikings reporter Ben Goessling, McCarthy remains fully committed to staying in Minnesota.

The struggling QB “seems to have every intention of being here (Minnesota),” per Vikings reporter Ben Goessling, mentioning it in a recent episode of KFAN1003. “I have not heard Steam corroborate that (trade request).”

Even when Ben Goessling spoke recently on The Paul Allen Show, he mentioned that there’s no indication that either J.J. McCarthy or the Vikings are interested in going their separate ways right now. At this point in the offseason, both sides appear content to stay the course.

ADVERTISEMENT

Picked in the 2024 first-round NFL draft, McCarthy came to U.S. Bank Stadium with a lot of expectations because of his extraordinary college record. He led the Michigan Wolverines for two seasons, and the team finished with a 27-1 record. However, the performance didn’t transition to the big leagues when he suited up for the Vikings.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he missed the rookie season due to a meniscus tear, his starting debut campaign last year was far from the woes, missing 7 games yet again due to different injuries. Contrary to his college record, the signal caller finished the 2025 season with an underwhelming 6-4 record.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, his numbers were not comparable with the league’s premium quarterbacks, registering 1,632 passing yards and 57.6% passing completion, which was below the expected level.

Besides the below-par production, he missed 24 games in the past two seasons, raising questions about his credibility as a starter, which was why the franchise roped in Kyler Murray from free agency for the upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

With two Pro Bowl honors and seven NFL seasons under his belt, the former Arizona Cardinals signal caller is a worthy starter for the next season, putting J.J. McCarthy on the back foot. However, given the latter’s intention of staying in Minnesota, he is seemingly up for the challenge.

Healthy competition may push him to refine and step up his game, but only if he avoids further injury. While McCarthy wants to remain with the Vikings, the question arises whether the franchise wants the same, with the trading rumors growing in recent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offseason moves will decide Vikings’ QB situation for the 2026 season

In the 2025 campaign, the Vikings had J.J. McCarthy as a starter and Carson Wentz as a backup, but Kyler Murray’s arrival has turned things around, with the team having two potential starting QBs, although the coach, Kevin O’Connell, recently refused to name his starter for the next season.

Given Murray is only 28 and certainly has a few years left in his tank, he could establish himself as the QB1 for the upcoming few seasons, leaving McCarthy with no option but to move on, which is why his trading rumors have circulated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now that Kyler Murray seems set to be the Vikings’ starting quarterback next season,” wrote Pioneer Press’ Charley Walters recently. “It wouldn’t be surprising if the team entertains a trade for J.J. McCarthy.”

He also mentioned teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns as potential options, who might be searching for a young starting quarterback. Additionally, the Los Angeles Chargers could be another viable option, whose coach, Jim Harbaugh, worked with the 23-year-old during their Michigan days. However, he could only be a backup to their regular signal caller, Justin Herbert.

With some surprising trades defining this offseason, the question remains whether the Vikings will follow suit and make Murray the undisputed starter for the next season.