JJ McCarthy’s Teammate Voices Concern Against NFLPA After JC Tretter Announced Retirement

In NFL locker rooms, trust in the union isn’t built on headlines—it’s built on whispers, quiet doubts, and the long memory of players who’ve seen how decisions unfold behind closed doors. One such player, Josh Metellus, had been mostly silent on union affairs. But this week, something snapped. A cryptic post. A shrug emoji. And suddenly, the subtext was out in the open: the people calling the shots may no longer speak for the locker room majority. That tension—between past promises and present frustrations—just boiled over.

Just when it seemed the storm was settling after Lloyd Howell’s controversial exit as NFLPA executive director, another name stepped away. JC Tretter, the former Browns center turned union strategist, officially bowed out of the race for interim leadership. In a revealing interview with CBS Sports, Tretter explained why he’s stepping away entirely—citing intense personal strain from weeks of public scrutiny. “I’m not resigning because what I’ve been accused of is true… I’m resigning because this has gone too far for me and my family,” he said. “And I felt like I’ve been kind of left in the wind taking shots for the best of the organization.”

Tretter’s exit lands at a particularly fragile moment. He was one of two finalists for the interim post, alongside Don Davis. And though he insists he wasn’t leaving in disgrace, his words painted a picture of deep fatigue—and betrayal. “I got to the point this morning where I woke up and realized… I am going to keep dying on this f—— sword forever. And in the end, what’s the organization done for me? Like, nothing.”

Soon after the news dropped, Vikings safety Josh Metellus—JJ McCarthy’s teammate—posted his own thinly veiled frustration on X: “Same people convincing us they got our best interest and that we should be paying money to the former players. Idk what’s going on but we need people to stand up not run 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Metellus wasn’t just venting. His post threw back to a divisive issue that’s haunted the NFLPA since 2020, when Tretter, then union president, pushed to reexamine how the collective bargaining agreement treated disabled former players. The 2030 CBA barely passed, and buried within its fine print was a small but meaningful tweak that affected roughly 400 retirees’ disability benefits. That change is now under legal scrutiny.

Ben Meiselas, an attorney representing former NFL players like Eric Reid, claims that the clause was altered after ratification. The NFLPA maintains that the change merely restored a missing line and wasn’t “substantive.” But the damage—both legal and reputational—lingers. For active players like Metellus, the situation underscores a broader question: who is the NFLPA really fighting for?

JC Tretter likens himself to Game of Thrones character

And that brings the spotlight right back to Lloyd Howell. His appointment was met with suspicion from the start—an external hire from a consulting background with no prior NFL ties, chosen over David White despite the executive committee reportedly favoring White in a 10–1 vote. That recommendation never made it to the 32 team player reps. Instead, Howell was ushered in amid allegations of opaque communication and internal politicking.

Tretter, accused of orchestrating the process behind the scenes, now finds himself defending not just his past decisions, but the very structure that enabled them.

“I’m not saying we did everything right,” Tretter admitted. “There are probably going to be changes. There should be changes.” He defended the process while acknowledging its flaws, even taking the fall for an earlier offhand remark about running backs that drew criticism: “Dumb joke. Tongue-in-cheek.”

Still, the emotion behind his departure felt raw. Reflecting on the last six weeks, Tretter channeled Game of Thrones’ Tyrion Lannister: “I wish I was the monster you think I am.”

Whether Tretter’s exit helps clear the path for a more transparent future at the NFLPA remains to be seen. But for players like Metellus—and hundreds of retirees caught in legal limbo—the stakes are no longer theoretical. They’re personal. And the calls for accountability are growing louder.