Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Channels Stephen A. Smith With a Head-Turning Move at NBA Finals

Justin Jefferson operates at a different frequency than most NFL stars. Since exploding onto the scene in 2020, the Vikings receiver has rewritten record books with surgical precision—five straight 1,000-yard seasons, a historic 96.5 yards per game average, and a 2024 campaign that saw him haul in “103 receptions for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns” alongside QB Sam Darnold. Analysts like Sportsnaut’s Matt Johnson crown him “the best wide receiver in the NFL… on a trajectory to be one of the best ever.” Yet for all his on-field focus, Jefferson just proved even the best receivers need distractions.

During a high-profile NBA Finals appearance, the 26-year-old pulled a move so brazenly casual it rivaled Stephen A. Smith’s viral antics. So what’s the fuss about? On Thursday, ML Football’s viral X video showed Justin Jefferson glued to his phone during the Pacers–Thunder Finals game. But let us inform you that it was not for highlights.

The Vikings star was deep in a Fortnite session courtside, channeling the same casual energy that got Stephen A. Smith roasted days earlier. For context, Smith’s solitaire scandal had already divided sports media. Fans crucified him for playing cards during Game 4, flooding timelines with ‘fraud’ and ‘disgrace’ takes. But….

The ESPN host fired back on SiriusXM NBA Radio, “For those out there that don’t like it – kiss my a–. If there’s a break in the action… I can play the damn thing for two seconds.” Even Kevin Durant chimed in with a blunt “C’mon Steve.”

This isn’t Stephen A.’s first rodeo stirring the pot during the NBA Finals. Back in June 2024, Smith had claimed on First Take that “there are concerns about the market’s appeal beyond basketball” when discussing free agents avoiding Memphis. A take that drew sharp backlash from Ja Morant and Grizzlies fans. The take landed like a lead balloon in Memphis.

Ja Morant, no stranger to clapping back at critics, quickly fired off a social media response calling out Smith for “making bad vibes instead of sticking to the Finals.” Anyway, while Smith’s antics drew familiar outrage, Justin Jefferson’s Fortnite session courtside proved that even elite competitors sometimes need an escape. Even during the NBA Finals spotlight.

Justin Jefferson’s Fortnite fandom takes center stage

Justin Jefferson’s courtside Fortnite session wasn’t just a random distraction—it was a full-circle moment for the Vikings star. Back in 2021, he became the first NFL player with a Fortnite emote when Epic Games added The Griddy, his signature touchdown dance, to the game. The move went viral, with kids and pros alike mimicking it in end zones and virtual lobbies.

Now, with his Fortnite skin released earlier this year and the dance featured in Madden NFL, Jefferson’s gaming passion has officially blurred into his football legacy. “It’s so crazy to witness this,” he told Vikings Entertainment Network. “Me growing up, I watched my favorite NFL players do celebrations. To actually have a dance come out in the league and for it to be one of the top dances? It’s surreal.”

The irony? Stephen A. Smith—who jokingly teased his Fortnite crossover last October—might envy Jefferson’s authentic gaming cred. After Shaquille O’Neal got an official skin, Smith photoshopped himself parachuting into Tilted Towers with the caption “Next up.” Fans immediately roasted the idea. Yet while Smith’s meme faded, Jefferson kept winning. His Fortnite presence grew so big that Epic gave him a full character model, flexing his biceps after TDs, just like real life.

For Jefferson, gaming isn’t just a hobby—it’s a natural extension of his brand. His Fortnite session during warmups wasn’t a distraction. It was another layer of the modern athlete’s life, where football and gaming coexist seamlessly. The numbers tell the story: The Griddy has been used over 200 million times in Fortnite since 2021, a cultural footprint bigger than most NFL franchises.