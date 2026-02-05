Justin Jefferson Further Damages J.J. McCarthy Relationship as Vikings Linked to $180M QB Signing

Essentials Inside The Story Jefferson admitted the quarterback instability made the season difficult.

The wide receiver's 1,000-yard milestone came against the odds.

Quarterback uncertainty continues to hover over the Vikings.

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson didn’t hold back when reacting to his milestone of crossing the 1000-yard mark. While expressing shock, he threw subtle shade at quarterback J.J. McCarthy. After praising Seattle’s Sam Darnold earlier, these comments only deepened questions around McCarthy’s future with the Minnesota Vikings. Now, a rumor about a familiar face returning is adding to the uncertainty.

“Honestly, I don’t know,” Jefferson said about exceeding 1,000 receiving yards, via the Up and Adams Show. “I really don’t. There were some games I only had one or two catches. Obviously, it was a plan to get me more catches, more yards, more TDS [touchdowns], but it just didn’t happen that way.”

Jefferson’s frustration was palpable, a clear reflection of a difficult season. The receiver dealt with a chaotic quarterback room as J.J. McCarthy suffered multiple injuries. This limited McCarthy’s time to just ten games in the 2025 season, his first proper active year. The inconsistency was fueled by a revolving door at quarterback, with J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz, and Max Brosmer all taking snaps.

No wonder Jefferson sounded surprised that he could still pull off the feat for the sixth straight season. He played all seventeen games, posting 84 receptions for 1,048 yards and only two touchdowns. Moreover, he recorded the lowest catch rate of his career at 59.6% of 141 targets. Unfortunately, a large part of that struggle fell on McCarthy, who went 6-4 in ten contests. But in his first six starts, he ranked near the bottom in nearly every major passing metric.

McCarthy’s struggles were evident across the board, as he ranked near the bottom of the league at 34th in both EPA per drop back (-0.34) and turnover-worthy throws (7.5%). He also completed just 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards with 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions, painting a grim picture, culminating in a poor 35.7 QBR. Interestingly, his performance stands in sharp contrast to Sam Darnold’s 4,048-yard run, which may end in a Super Bowl this weekend.

Despite his breakthrough year in 2024, the Vikings let him walk away. While Jefferson is “happy” for Darnold, the regret of his absence still lingers.

“Everyone knows the difficulty of the quarterback position this year, how we were dealt it,” Jefferson told USA Today Sports. “But having a quarterback that already had a season under his belt with us, knew the plays, knew the playbook, knew the players, throwing to me, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, all these guys, I definitely feel like we would have done better.”

Now, with the Vikings deep in cap trouble at $48.9 million in the red and limited draft options, 2026 shapes up as a defining year for McCarthy. Meanwhile, Jefferson’s remarks follow a major $180 million update that affects the team’s future.

Kirk Cousins’ arrival is in the cards as Justin Jefferson’s QB faces uncertainty

Following a disappointing 9-8 season marred by poor quarterback play, Minnesota’s top priority is clear. Many analysts believe the Vikings must bring in a veteran mentor for McCarthy, and the latest rumors suggest the team could look to its past to stabilize the position.

“The Atlanta Falcons are under new management after hiring franchise legend Matt Ryan as their team president and Kevin Stefanski as their new coach,” CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell wrote. “Trading Cousins back to the Vikings could be a win for all parties involved.”

Ahead of the 2024 season, Cousins parted ways with the Vikings and joined the Atlanta Falcons. He signed a four-year, $180 million deal, but his time in Atlanta never fully clicked. They drafted Michael Penix Jr. just days after his arrival, and then Cousins’ own struggles made things worse. He closed the season with 1,721 yards, ten touchdowns, and five interceptions.

And there’s a solid chance that team president Matt Ryan could ship him away this year under new Kevin Stefanski’s leadership. If the veteran QB becomes available, Minnesota may bring him back to take over the starting role temporarily and guide McCarthy, who’s entering the third year of his four-year, $21.85 million contract. Kirk Cousins’ return could bring stability. But it also raises questions about McCarthy’s long-term grip on QB1.