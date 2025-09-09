Justin Jefferson Publicly Calls Out Kevin O’Connell’s Decisions & Sends Request to Vikings locker Room

The Vikings weren’t flawless in their 27-24 victory against the Bears. While there were obvious mistakes, it was still a win for the team and a reason to celebrate. And Justin Jefferson was quick to share that excitement. However, even in high spirits, he hasn’t forgotten what the team needs to do with Week 2 approaching.

Right after the game, Jefferson took to social media to engage with fans and celebrate the win. While the excitement was obvious in his voice, he acknowledged the rough first three quarters, admitting that “it wasn’t pretty.” “We all know that. We got work to do. But don’t worry. We’re going to celebrate that dub first,” he shared a strong message for the locker room.

Later, during the postgame interview, Jefferson was asked if he had anything to tell the coach about the plays and calls. In response, he said, “We understand that some play calls might not be the best. We understand that we’re not perfect as well. So it’s just all about working with each other, understanding each other, and coming out here every single day, even that practice, going to work, coming to work every single day.” The team is learning together. The WR didn’t specify what the HC’s mistakes were, but he made sure he would handle it all by himself. As the Griddy star added, “Any plays or calls you want me to mention to [Kevin O’Connell] that weren’t the best?….Oh, I’m gonna tell him myself.”

This is a developing story…