brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Justin Jefferson Publicly Calls Out Kevin O’Connell’s Decisions & Sends Request to Vikings locker Room

ByPritha Debroy

Sep 9, 2025 | 1:03 AM EDT

Link Copied!
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The Vikings weren’t flawless in their 27-24 victory against the Bears. While there were obvious mistakes, it was still a win for the team and a reason to celebrate. And Justin Jefferson was quick to share that excitement. However, even in high spirits, he hasn’t forgotten what the team needs to do with Week 2 approaching.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Right after the game, Jefferson took to social media to engage with fans and celebrate the win. While the excitement was obvious in his voice, he acknowledged the rough first three quarters, admitting that “it wasn’t pretty.” “We all know that. We got work to do. But don’t worry. We’re going to celebrate that dub first,” he shared a strong message for the locker room.

Later, during the postgame interview, Jefferson was asked if he had anything to tell the coach about the plays and calls. In response, he said, “We understand that some play calls might not be the best. We understand that we’re not perfect as well. So it’s just all about working with each other, understanding each other, and coming out here every single day, even that practice, going to work, coming to work every single day.” The team is learning together. The WR didn’t specify what the HC’s mistakes were, but he made sure he would handle it all by himself. As the Griddy star added, “Any plays or calls you want me to mention to [Kevin O’Connell] that weren’t the best?….Oh, I’m gonna tell him myself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved