Justin Jefferson Pumps Breaks on JJ McCarthy After Colin Cowherd’s Dig at Vikings QB

If any Viking is itching to hit the turf, it sure is JJ McCarthy, who is beating the sunrise, clocking in at 6 a.m. for solo reps at local indoor fields. After all, last season was supposed to be his, but the football gods turned away as the 22-year-old first-rounder lost his rookie year to a knee injury. But he is now ESPN’s marked “wild card” in Kevin O’Connell’s aggressive, QB-friendly offense.

It’s the same tried and tested scheme that elevated both Kirk Cousins and Sam Darnold, and now the torch is McCarthy’s to carry. With expectations sky-high and a 14-3 record to top, the hype machine is roaring at full throttle. But amid the preseason buzz, it’s star wideout Justin Jefferson who’s quietly applying the brakes rather pragmatically.

Reports out of training camp suggest JJ McCarthy is starting to find his rhythm. The young quarterback appears to have built early chemistry with tight end T.J. Hockenson. The duo trained together during the offseason in Tennessee, and that extra work seems to be translating to the field. While the strategy looks promising, calling any early snaps game-ready is still a stretch. In a recent viral clip on X, wide receiver Justin Jefferson offered perspective, saying, “Have to have that patience with JJ McCarthy.”

The reasoning is practical. McCarthy missed his rookie year with a meniscus injury. The 2024 campaign was commanded by Sam Darnold, who has since moved to Seattle. For McCarthy, there is no NFL tape to dissect. His most recent sample is his 2023 campaign at Michigan, where he threw for 2,991 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just four interceptions, completing 72.3% of his passes.

Jefferson’s analysis reflects that reality. “He is still new to the game and new to the scheme,” he said. The statement underscores how premature pressure does no favors. “He’s pretty much a rookie… you’re not really expecting him to have the same mindset as a veteran. You can’t really have that expectation from him.” It is a reminder to the fan base and fantasy world that patience is part of the plan.

Currently, fantasy analysts agree with Jefferson. McCarthy is not a QB1 option yet, but he’s a strong QB2 for superflex formats or bye-week coverage. The nuance here lies in who is speaking. Jefferson, entering Year 6 and known for his composure, is framing expectations. Compared to that, that’s a stark contrast to media critics who may prematurely dismiss the 22-year-old without context or locker room insight.

Colin Cowherd’s eager dismissal of JJ McCarthy

Colin Cowherd’s strange fixation with doubting J.J. McCarthy took another turn this week. The veteran broadcaster once again took shots at the Vikings quarterback on his podcast on Wednesday. It came off less like analysis and more like the early stages of a media feud. “J.J. McCarthy, you’re going to see it very quickly. Is not what people think,” Cowherd said. “J.J. McCarthy is a C quarterback. You ever seen J.J. McCarthy’s fourth quarter college stats and playing from behind fourth quarter stats in college, with Michigan and Harbaugh and that O-line? They’re terrible.”

This is not the first time Cowherd has gone after McCarthy. Back in June, he ranted on his FS1 show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd, calling the young quarterback’s arm average at best. “Go read the [scouting reports], he doesn’t have a big arm. He does not have a big arm. His arm is considered modest. It is a middle-of-the-pack arm, middle-of-the-pack escapability. In fact, they question his release. His release, at times, can be a little plodding.” This particular remark is quite contrary to league opinion.

These jabs seem to ignore what McCarthy has accomplished before even taking an NFL snap. In 2024, he led Michigan to a national championship. That run included three Big Ten titles and three College Football Playoff appearances. McCarthy also posted a 27-1 record as a starter, which ranks as the best winning percentage in NCAA Division I FBS history. All of his lifetime stats made sure he earned honors like the Griese-Brees Big Ten Quarterback of the Year and Rose Bowl Offensive MVP.

But even if we look further back, McCarthy’s accolades stretch back to high school. He guided IMG Academy to a national title and ended his prep career with a 36-2 record. It is difficult to dismiss that kind of track record, yet Cowherd continues to do so with sweeping statements. His latest remark summed it up: “I am a skeptic.”

But while Cowherd may be doubling down on doubt, fans are moving in the opposite direction and have sky-high expectations. McCarthy’s NFL journey is just beginning, and it is far too early to reduce that potential to a letter grade.