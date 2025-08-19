Justin Jefferson Puts 31 NFL Franchises on Notice After Bouncing Back From Injury

The Vikings endured camp with nervous anxiety, waiting for the return of their 2024 captain. Justin Jefferson, a veteran WR entering his sixth year, was fresh off a career-best 10 touchdowns and had started all 17 games last season. His absence since early training camp loomed large, traced back to what head coach Kevin O’Connell called a “very minor left hamstring strain.” Yet caution was unavoidable, especially after Jefferson had missed seven games in 2023, forcing Minnesota to tread carefully. What was supposed to be a short setback stretched into three full weeks without action, leaving fans restless. The long-awaited update finally arrived.

Justin Jefferson is on track to return ahead of Week 1 against the Bears on Sept. 8. “You’ll see him,” Kevin O’Connell told reporters. “He will begin to take part in practice. It’ll be kind of a ramp-up. You’ll see him take part in bits and pieces of it here, but he will officially be back to work and be ramping up from here.” The long wait is over, and Jefferson appears fully recharged to stir up serious competition in the NFC North.

“It feels great to get back into the normal routine,” Jefferson said. “I’ve been itching for it. Just glad that I’m feeling great again and back to being with the guys.” Last season’s loss in the wild-card round is sure to be on Jefferson’s mind. Hence, the itch to do better this season could be a warning sign for the rest of the 31 franchises. On August 18 in Eagan, he joined warmups and individual drills but skipped team sessions. That continued with no 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 action. He also will not play in the preseason finale against the Titans (August 23).

The Vikings know his return is priceless. Jefferson topped 1,000 yards for the fifth straight year to open his career. The LSU product still holds the NFL record with 96.5 yards per game. His 2022 season was his best, leading the league with 128 catches and 1,809 yards. That campaign earned him AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year honors. But the question lingers. Will Jefferson alone be enough for Minnesota?

Despite Justin Jefferson’s dominance last season and solid contributions from Jordan Addison and others, the Vikings’ offense struggled with consistency in the red zone, resulting in missed scoring opportunities. They also struggled to convert on crucial third and fourth-down situations, which hindered their ability to sustain drives. However, the Vikings finished with a 14-3 record, showcasing their overall offensive capabilities. So, how’s their offense shaping up for the upcoming season?

How does Kevin O’Connell’s offense look?

Justin Jefferson’s return comes at the right moment, but the Vikings still face uncertainty at wide receiver. Jordan Addison will miss the first three games because of suspension, while Jalen Nailor remains out after a hand injury in joint practices with New England. Kevin O’Connell described Nailor as “week to week” and admitted surgery was still on the table. With both sidelined, Minnesota has turned to veterans Tim Jones, Lucky Jackson, and Thayer Thomas, plus rookie Tai Felton, to handle reps. Undoubtedly, Jefferson’s return is significant. Not just WR, but the quarterback room will also hold the key.

JJ McCarthy will start under center, but what Minnesota needs most from him is consistency. His practice sessions have shown flashes, especially when he hits tight windows during team drills. Still, accuracy has been an issue. Tyler Forness of A to Z Sports noted, “McCarthy was solid for the majority of practice, flashing his arm strength by hitting a tight window during team drills. One area he struggled was throwing fades during individual periods. He was a little too strong with most of his throws. Not much of a concern right now, but it’s noteworthy.” The red zone has exposed those flaws even more.

McCarthy has overthrown open targets, including Josh Oliver, and pushed sideline throws too far, leaving Addison out of bounds. According to ESPN’s camp coverage, he has been “missing by inches” in critical spots where precision is everything. Kevin O’Connell downplayed the concern, saying, ‘The sky has not fallen’ after tough reps in full-contact work. Still, for a team already short at wideout, those misses could turn costly. The speculations around Jefferson can finally rest as HC turns his attention to the receiving corps.