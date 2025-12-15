brand-logo
Justin Jefferson Speaks Out on Challenges With J. J. McCarthy, Addresses Vikings Struggles

BySamridhi

Dec 15, 2025 | 1:51 AM EST

The Minnesota Vikings picked up a much-needed 34–26 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. However, the victory didn’t erase the challenges of a turbulent season they are having. The 6–8 Vikings continue to navigate growing pains on offense. After the game, wide receiver Justin Jefferson opened up about the adjustment process with quarterback J.J. McCarthy and a reshaped roster.

“This is a difficult year just with the circumstances, having new quarterback, new guys to the team, trying to figure stuff out,” Jefferson said. “I’m proud of myself and to not showing the frustration, not really showing my emotions out there on the field.”

McCarthy was 15 of 24 for 250 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Despite the struggles, he emphasized growth and resilience.

“This is one of those difficult years that’s not really going the way totally. But the fact that we got the win, the fact that we’re still performing as an offense. J.J. is doing his thing. Jalen Nailor is doing his thing. So there’s definitely a lot to be happy.”

This is a developing story!

