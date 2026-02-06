Justin Jefferson Throws Even More Shade at J.J. McCarthy After RB Slams Vikings for Giving Up on Sam Darnold

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson hasn’t held back in taking a dig at quarterback J.J. McCarthy lately. First, he showed his support for Seattle’s Sam Darnold and admitted things would have been better if he were still on the team. Next, he couldn’t help but express shock that he could pull off a 1000-mark season despite QB instability. And now, the Minnesota Vikings veteran is blaming the quarterback play while defending his status as the NFL’s top receiver.

“I mean, how I’m not?” Jefferson replied when asked if he thinks he’s still the NFL’s best wideout via reporter Avi Meirov’s post on X. “Just based off the quarter. I mean a lot of people base it off the quarterback play and just different things that really go into my position.

“Obviously, I got to rely on, I got to depend on a lot of people in order for me to get that ball. So you know, if I don’t have, you know, an elite, you know, elite position or elite quarterback that’s throwing me the ball the entire year, then it’s a little bit difficult to be in those conversations.”

Justin Jefferson made it clear he hasn’t lost any confidence, even after a tough season in Minnesota. Without directly calling out J.J. McCarthy, Jefferson referenced having a young quarterback who is still learning the league. He admitted that kind of situation can lead to frustrating seasons, something he felt firsthand in 2025.

Despite that, Jefferson doubled down on his belief in his own ability. He said no defensive back in the league can cover him one-on-one and stressed that his confidence hasn’t changed. In his eyes, he remains the standard at the position, even if the numbers didn’t always show it last year.

Meanwhile, this comes after Minnesota running back Aaron Jones called out his team for not retaining QB Sam Darnold in 2025.

“When you got a group of guys behind a QB, and he wants to stay, I think you should try to make it work,” he said.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.