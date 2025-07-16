Justin Jefferson Wants JJ McCarthy to Tone Down as Injury Pressure Mounts, Says Vikings Insider

“I mean, it really doesn’t matter who’s throwing the ball. As soon as the ball gets close to my face, I’m going to try to catch it. It doesn’t matter how fast the ball is going, the spin of it, or if it’s coming from a lefty or a righty.” For Vikings’ WR Justin Jefferson, it’s not a question of who’s playing under center. Regardless of who the QB is, he is determined to ball out season after season. But when it comes to the Vikings’ clear starter JJ McCarthy, even the veteran WR has to change the equations a little bit.

In a live discussion with Dan Graziano, ESPN’s Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert had some interesting takes. When talking about J.J. McCarthy being the starter this year, he noted two things visible from the QB. “Two things, arm strength and personal magnetism.” The primary thing for JJ McCarthy wasn’t his rocket arm; it was what came after. Since draft day, analysts had debated whether McCarthy, seeing his Michigan days, could throw with NFL-caliber force. But as per Seifert, those concerns look outdated after the OTAs. “The ball was being delivered on time, with strength, with velocity.” Yet, Justin Jefferson’s insight on his QB cut deeper, underlining a challenge rare for rookie quarterbacks: too much zip, not too little.

Kevin Seifert urged everyone to look at what Jefferson talked about McCarthy, instead of his own take on the matter. And Jefferson has no complaints about his QB’s arm strength. As Seifert noted about Jefferson, “He said if he had one thing that he learned about JJ McCarthy this offseason, it was that his arm strength is plenty good.” But that’s not the problem. As Seifert further adds, “If anything, he needs to slow the ball down a little bit and put some more touch on it.” And that’s the verdict from Jefferson. McCarthy needs to master the art of floating a ball over the LBs, feather it into an outstretched sideline, or simply make the catches easier for his All-Pro receiver.

For a team intent on quick adaptation, those small details will be crucial. Each practice throw will be a test for McCarthy’s ability to both dazzle and adjust. And if he can deliver, it could define the entire season’s trajectory. Apart from his assured arm strength, McCarthy is also winning over the locker room with his “personal magnetism.” As Seifert notes, “JJ McCarthy is somebody who I think we found out that people want to be around, they want to talk to, they want to be led by, they want to entrust the team to.” Even Vikings’ 36-year-old safety Harrison Smith has noted McCarthy is “a very interesting fellow, and he likes spending time with them.”

But there’s some extra weight on McCarthy’s shoulders. One that can’t be measured in miles per hour or locker room charm. He’s taking up the helm under center in what is essentially his debut on the gridiron. And after the knee injury sidelined him last year even before the season began, there’s an immediate demand for results this season.

Sky-high expectations for JJ McCarthy

After Sam Darnold posted that career-best season last year, the stage was set. Sitting on the IR, JJ McCarthy had a front-row seat watching the Gunslinger in action. But Sam’s not in Minnesota anymore. While there are backups, the pressure’s on for McCarthy to match up to the standard Darnold has left behind. And he’s owning up to it. Sometime in April, he’d even said in a presser, “I think the more pressure, the better; that’s something I thrive off.” But McCarthy’s challenges go beyond just raw mechanics. He’s never taken a regular season NFL snap, yet inherits a locker room expecting to win. Kristopher Knox even believes McCarthy could be the “biggest bust” for 2025. But there’s even more.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The pressure isn’t just local. The Vikings open 2025 with a historically punishing campaign. This includes a two-week overseas trip, games with rest disadvantages, and four straight games away from their home ground. Through this, McCarthy’s mindset, as much as his skill set, will be going through the test. There’s optimism, as well as pressure. As PFF wrote, “Now the spotlight shifts back to McCarthy. The Vikings have built a strong supporting cast around him at the skill positions and along the offensive line. McCarthy posted an elite 90.6 PFF grade in his final season in Michigan, and Minnesota is banking on him making an immediate impact as the team aims to stay atop a competitive NFC North.”

This season, the Vikings’ fortunes hinge on a paradox. A rocket-armed rookie works on softening his spirals. A battered offense chases another playoff run. And the crowds? They’ve seen it all—busted prospects and surprise heroes. After Darnold’s explosions last season, Minnesota won’t accept anything less. For JJ McCarthy, the challenge will be to orchestrate, adapt, and lead by example. Once the season begins, we’ll know if he can.