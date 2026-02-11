Justin Jefferson’s Latest Action Fuels Vikings Exit Speculation Amid Links With Josh Allen’s Bills

Justin Jefferson is making headlines again, but this time it’s all online. A confusing move on social media has sparked fresh trade chatter. With rumors heating up, the Buffalo Bills are one AFC team now being linked to the Vikings star. On Wednesday, the SFNiners account shared an update on X. The post included a screenshot from Jefferson’s Instagram page.

“#Vikings Justin Jefferson has deactivated his Instagram account,” TheSFNiners X post read.

With rumors already having begun, this update was enough to fire up trade rumors, even though no official move has been made by Minnesota.

As things stand, the Bills are trying to close the gap in the AFC East after falling short against the Patriots. Their offense has not looked the same since Stefon Diggs left. Josh Allen has lacked a true No. 1 receiver, and Jefferson’s 1,000+ yards in 2025 could be the solution.

The 26-year-old’s resume speaks for itself. He is a four-time Pro Bowler, a two-time First-Team All-Pro, and an Offensive Player of the Year winner. In addition, he is also familiar with the Bills’ latest head coach.

Jefferson played under Joe Brady at LSU, and a reunion in Buffalo could shake the league. Any trade won’t come cheap, though. Sources report that the franchise could expect to lose at least two first-round picks to even start talks. Despite the price tag, Jefferson’s elite reputation, paired with Josh Allen’s arm, makes the potential pairing irresistible.

Jefferson’s deletion of Instagram does not confirm anything, but it has raised questions.

This isn’t the first time the star wide receiver has pulled the plug on his social media. Back in November 2023, amid a hamstring injury and a wave of online criticism, Jefferson deleted both his Instagram and Twitter accounts, leaving fans in the dark.

Until the Vikings make a clear decision, trade rumors will continue, and the Bills will stay linked as a possible team if they look for a big move.

CBS analyst stoke Justin Jefferson trade rumors

Trade talk around Justin Jefferson picked up after CBS Sports linked him to Buffalo. The idea sounds wild, but it is rooted in Buffalo’s need to win now and Minnesota’s uncertain future at quarterback heading into the next phase.

While breaking down bold 2026 offseason predictions, Jordan Dajani explained why the Bills could take a huge swing.

“Buffalo makes an aggressive move to pair its new coach with a friend of his, sending the Minnesota Vikings a package of picks for Jefferson,” Dajani wrote. “Imagine a talent like Jefferson teaming up with a quarterback like Josh Allen.”

Jefferson is coming off what many call the worst season of his career. After all, this year saw his lowest touchdown total despite playing all 17 games. In addition, his 1,048 receiving yards were also his lowest of his career. This is a clear sign that perhaps a change is needed.

For now, Justin Jefferson remains with the Vikings, and a trade is far from certain. Still, the buzz around Buffalo shows how serious the Bills are about winning now. If they choose to swing big, Jefferson could become the move that reshapes their future.