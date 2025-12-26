Kevin O’Connell Blames Max Brosmer for Offense’s Struggles After Worst Performance in Viking History

The Minnesota Vikings outplayed the Detroit Lions in their Week 17 game, eliminating them from playoff contention. The rookie quarterback, Max Brosmer, fought till the end. However, their head coach, Kevin O’Connell, still believes that the signal caller needs to improve a lot.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Max (Brosmer) just being really his second start, just running the show, wasn’t kind of our standard in the past game. But sometimes, depending on how your team plays collectively as a group,” O’Connell said in his post-game conference.

The Gophers alumni completed 9 of 16 passes for 51 yards during the entire game. Though he showed toughness as he didn’t throw any interceptions, trying to keep the ball, the Lions sacked him seven times for 48 yards. So, Kevin Connell also needs to look into his offensive protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brosmer is a rookie. In seven games this year, he has completed 40 of 63 passes (63.5% completion rate) for 271 passing yards with four interceptions. Even against the Lions, he certainly didn’t play according to expectations. But the offensive linemen also failed to stop the mounting defense.

The best part of Brosmer’s performance was not giving the ball away. He fumbled the ball only once, but did not lose possession. On the other hand, the Lions’ quarterback, Jared Goff, made three fumbles, losing the ball on all of them. These things mattered as the Vikes won after delivering their worst performance of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin O’Connell’s team makes an unwanted record

Max Brosmer had only 51 passing yards, and 48 of them went into sacks. So, they won with only three net passing yards, the lowest in their history. It’s the lowest in 42 years of NFL history since October 16, 1983, when the Seattle Seahawks won by only two net passing yards.

Stay tuned! There’s more to this story…

ADVERTISEMENT