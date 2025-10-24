Carson Wentz Breaks Silence on Sideline Outburst as Vikings Coach Confirms J.J. McCarthy Decision

It was tough to watch Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz against the Los Angeles Chargers. With just 15 of 27 for 144 yards, Wentz was under constant fire the entire game. He was sacked five times and pressured constantly with eight hits.. Those back-to-back hits ended in brutal turnovers. He just lay there clutching his left hand; you could tell he was in pain physically and mentally. He even tossed his helmet in frustration and pain that summed up the beating he took the entire night. After the game, he made his feelings clear on the sideline outburst.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When asked about whether the frustration on the sidelines was a result of pain or any frustration that came out here, Wentz said, “

The Vikings didn’t do him much favor on Thursday. The run game was non-existent and covered just 18 rushing yards the entire night. They appeared to be struggling to move the ball on the ground, and with

finally back from the hamstring issue, the offense was still stuck at neutral. That said, head coachhas to figure something out to take some pressure off the 3-4 record.

It was a rough outing for the offense overall. Star left tackle

, who entered the game questionable with a knee injury, exited early and didn’t return. Tight end(foot) and cornerback(concussion) were also ruled out as the game went on, adding to the team’s growing list of concerns.

The Vikings entered the game already depleted, missing quarterback J.J. McCarthy, tackle

, linebacker, and center, among others. The makeshift offensive line struggled to create push in the run game, and Carson Wentz’s tendency to hold onto the ball too long only compounded protection issues.

While the offensive woes were glaring, the defense may be an even bigger concern. Minnesota ranks 24th in rushing yards allowed per game and 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt. Just last week, Jalen Hurts posted a perfect passer rating against them. Defensive coordinator Brian Flores faces major fixes at every level, and the Vikings look like a team desperate for their upcoming stretch of rest and recovery.

The passing game is getting crushed without any help from running, and with Wentz’s appearance under jeopardy, there is talk that J.J. McCarthy might be ready for next week against the

McCarthy will play in place of Wentz

Detroit Lions . Throwing him straight into a game is a tough call for O’Connell, but is it the right one?

After this week’s performance and condition, it seems obvious that Wentz is finding it difficult to get the offense rolling the way they need. Getting J.J. McCarthy back after 6 weeks seems to be the way forward. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “The Vikings appear to be clearing the way for J.J. McCarthy to return as their starting quarterback next week at Detroit.”

The Vikings put McCarthy through a workout on Tuesday to check if he was ready to face the Chargers, but the medical team and O’Connell did not think that he was just there yet. “If J.J. is healthy, J.J. will play. That’s been the case since the injury. That’s always been kind of my mindset, and I believe we’re right…hopefully…around the corner from seeing him be healthy, have a week of preparation and go compete,” O’Connell said.

McCarthy, who sustained a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, is clearing his way in the Week 9 match-up against the Lions. In his 2 appearances, including the week 2 injury matchup, he has managed a modest resume. He completed 24 of 41 with 301 yards, with a massive 9 sacks and 3 interceptions record, two of which were against Atlanta. He has served as the third quarterback since his injury, and his return is expected to bring some fortune for the Vikings. But the team can explore more options beyond McCarthy.

Well, the Vikings can also go with undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, who took over the QB duties from Wentz in the fourth quarter. Even though he didn’t see the field until 1 minute 56 seconds remained, some think that going with Brosmer can be the best option, as McCarthy doesn’t seem close to being quite ready yet. Before the Chargers game, Brosmer appeared in the matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals that the Vikings won convincingly by 48-10. He appeared for a brief time with 2 of 4 for 29 yards. Fortunately for Minnesota, Brosmer hasn’t been sacked or intercepted even once in his 2 cameos.