Kevin O’Connell Announces Cryptic Justin Jefferson Injury Update as Vikings Face Doubt Amid Jordan Addison Suspension

The Minnesota Vikings find themselves in a cloud of uncertainty as head coach Kevin O’Connell delivered a cryptic update on star wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s injury status while also addressing Jordan Addison’s suspension. Speaking to reporters, O’Connell was noncommittal when asked if Jefferson would return in time for the joint practices with the New England Patriots, offering a vague but extended response that hinted at a cautious approach. While the head coach noted Jefferson “looks healthy” and has been joking around at practice, even attempting to tackle him before sessions, the actual timeline for his return remains murky. O’Connell emphasized that Jefferson is “clearly building up” toward full strength, but stopped short of confirming his participation in the near future.

Meanwhile, the offense faces an additional blow with Addison suspended, though O’Connell did express confidence in having both Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson ready by Week 1—a luxury they lacked last season. Still, with Addison unavailable and Jefferson’s return uncertain, the Vikings are entering a pivotal stretch of training camp with significant questions surrounding their receiving corps. The cryptic tone from O’Connell has only deepened the doubt as Minnesota looks to stabilize ahead of the 2025 season kickoff.

Kevin Seifert wrote on X: “Asked Kevin O’Connell if there was any goal to get Justin Jefferson (hamstring) back on the practice field in time for next week’s joint practices with the Patriots. O’Connell had a longish answer but I didn’t get the sense it’s likely to happen.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

(This is a developing story, and it will be updated.)