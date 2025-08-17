Kevin O’Connell Announces Injury Update For JJ McCarthy As Vikings Reignite QB Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Vikings entered the preseason this year with caution on full display. HC Kevin O’Connell decided to rest all starters in their second preseason game, leaving the backups and depth pieces to battle it out. The result looked sloppy, but that was the point – O’Connell wanted evaluation, not perfection. However, one wide receiver in that 90-man roster has been denied these crucial preseason reps, seemingly for a different reason. WR Justin Jefferson has been the face of the Vikings offense, yet fans have not seen him on the field for almost a month. Should fans start worrying?

This year, Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring strain at training camp. It has kept him sidelined, and every missed snap with quarterback J.J. McCarthy feels like a setback. And why wouldn’t it? The wide receiver has shattered many records since his 2020 debut with the Vikings. With 324 catches and 4,825 yards, Jefferson delivered the greatest start ever by a wide receiver in the league. But then remember how Jefferson suffered a hamstring strain in 2023 and did not play for the rest of the season? The Vikings went from 8-2 with him to 2-5 without. Now he appears to be dealing with the same issue again. Considering the history, the latest update on Jefferson’s injury comes as a serious concern to Skol Nation.

Recently, when asked if Justin Jefferson would join the practice this week, Kevin O’Connell stayed cautious. “He’s definitely going to hopefully start doing more and more. I can’t say what that’s going to look like from a practice standpoint yet,” he said. His message was clear – the team will not risk Jefferson’s long-term health, even if it comes as a setback to J.J. McCarthy’s OL.

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert backed up that stance. “Jefferson last practiced 23 days ago. Anyone who has been to camp has seen him bouncing around the practice field. Team/Jefferson have prioritized health for Week 1 over whatever benefits exist for working with the rest of the offense,” Seifert wrote on X. Doesn’t that sound like the only smart move for a franchise cornerstone?

This update comes after Kevin O’Connell had said that the wide receiver is “clearly building up to the point where he’s going to be 100% and we’re going to get him back out there,” just a few days ago. But KOC’s update made it clearer for Seifert: “O’Connell had a longish answer, but I didn’t get the sense it’s likely to happen.” The Vikings taking the steady route with Jefferson makes sense, but their overall receiver situation looks grim.

Jordan Addison will begin the regular season with a three-week suspension. Rondale Moore has already been declared out for the season. Jalen Nailor just injured his wrist, leaving his availability in doubt. Suddenly, what once looked like a deep room feels dangerously thin. As such, it is also important to note that J.J. McCarthy had admitted earlier this spring that his timing with Jefferson wasn’t where it needed to be. The QB had added that they would get there when it mattered. But with Jefferson sidelined, those words feel harder to believe.

Still, making Justin Jefferson risk further injury for chemistry would be shortsighted. Kevin O’Connell knows his value, so he’d rather watch the WR sit in the training room than limp through another lost stretch. For now, McCarthy must build timing with whoever is healthy. That might frustrate fans, but it’s the reality of August football. But while Jefferson’s health dominates headlines, the Vikings face another situation in the quarterback room.

Kevin O’Connell fuels QB trade rumors again in Minnesota

J.J. McCarthy is the unquestioned starter for the Vikings despite missing his entire rookie season with that meniscus tear. At the cost of a 14-3 Sam Darnold, who was let go to clear the runway. But who plays behind him? Kevin O’Connell just suggested that it remains an open debate Recently, when the head coach was asked about the QB2 job in Minnesota, he said, “I just view it right now as we’ve gotta learn about these guys, we’ve gotta try to see who’s able to go in there and function and execute the offense.” Translation: no one has secured the role yet.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looks up at the scoreboard in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Howell, expected to be the backup entering camp, delivered a nightmare performance against the Patriots. He went 1-of-5 for 13 yards, tossed a pick, and finished with a passer rating of 0.0. Meanwhile, rookie Max Brosmer then played the entire second half, and his stat line looked busy. While he recorded 15 completions for 156 yards, it also included an interception and 4 sacks. Then there was Brett Rypien, who looked steadier in limited action, yet carried the least hype among the group. With no clear backup emerging, speculation naturally turns to the trade market.

Kevin O’Connell had also praised Max Brosmer’s consistency and effort, but undrafted rookies rarely thrive as season-long backups. If history suggests anything, the Vikings may look outside the building. Now, reports suggest that the QB situation in Chicago might be something the Vikings might be interested in. Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, and Caleb Williams are currently battling for a job in Chicago. As such, whoever loses that QB race could become available.

Moreover, the Vikings face a tricky balance before Week 1. The uncertainty behind J.J. McCarthy makes the roster suddenly feel unstable in the most important spots. Mike O’Connell insists the team has time to figure it out, and he’s right. But September comes quickly in the NFL. Can Minnesota’s roster, one many believe is Super Bowl-caliber, survive without clear answers at quarterback and wide receiver? Fans can only wait and hope Jefferson returns soon and the front office finds the right QB insurance.