Kevin O’Connell Announces Vikings’ Double Injury Blow After Comeback Win vs Bears

The Vikings went into the Bears game as the ‘very clear’ underdogs and left with a 27-24 comeback win for the ages. But as their history would tell you: with everything good that happens, something bad pops up too. This time isn’t any different. Kevin O’Connell‘s Vikings suffered a double injury blow, and O’Connell opened up on it after the game.

Yes, Blake Cashman was out with a hamstring issue, and Jeff Okudah seemed to have a concussion on that last play. We didn’t get much out of O’Connell, but the obvious. Cashman is set for an MRI on his hamstring, while corner Jeff Okudah will be checked for a concussion. But there was a side salad of positive news as well: O’Connell noted Okudah “checked out” well enough to fly home with the team.

But regardless of the timeline, these are huge concerns for the Vikings. After the season Cashman had last season, this is a tough loss. He led the Vikings’ linebackers with 112 tackles, and his 4.5 sacks weren’t just padding the stat sheet; they often came on timely blitz calls that bailed out a shaky secondary. Pulling that kind of range and pressure off the field because of a hamstring injury isn’t just a “next man up” situation.

If Cashman misses time, Minnesota loses a downhill tackler who handles the inside-LB grunt work: stuffing runs, covering the middle on zone drops, and helping set the box against two-back looks. Behind him, the Vikings’ depth chart leans on Ivan Pace Jr. and Eric Wilson. Not the most reliable options in the world.

And you never know with hamstring injuries. A Grade 1 strain can be a short-term ding; Grades 2–3 push into multiple weeks and rehab. We’ll get a more concrete timeline after the MRI.

Jeff Okudah’s update is a little more positive because he was cleared to travel with the team, at the very least. Concussion protocol is gradual and can keep players sidelined for days depending on symptoms, so while Okudah checked out, it doesn’t guarantee that he’ll be back on the field quickly.

He’s an equally concerning loss. He signed with Minnesota on a one-year deal this offseason to help bolster a cornerback room the team overhauled this spring. Mostly a depth/competition move for the secondary. Basically, another veteran option behind Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers. But if one of them is sidelined? That’d be an issue.

But as bad as these blows are, O’Connell should be a relatively happier man tonight. Because that comeback win? Historical.

Kevin O’Connell got it right vs the Bears

Minnesota still walked out of Soldier Field with a 27–24 win, and what a finish it was. J.J. McCarthy took over late, going 13-of-20 for 143 yards with two passing touchdowns and a rushing score, leading the Vikings to 21 fourth-quarter points to erase the deficit and snatch the opener. That should make you forget about the injury news for a while.

And there were a lot of positives to take from the game, from a strategic aspect. The offense was aggressive, something it has lacked for a while. They trusted McCarthy in critical moments, which paid off (McCarthy’s 14-yard TD scramble essentially sealed the game).

The defense tightened up when it matttered the most. Minnesota made a series of late stops and dominated the turnover and third-down battle in the fourth quarter. Those stops were absolutely crucial in the comeback.

And special teams played it part too. And the running game, with Jordan Mason and Aaron Jones carrying the load, helped chew up the clock and steady the offense after a shaky start. The Vikings rushed 26 times for 120 yards, keeping the chains moving when it mattered most late in the game.

Unusual positives for Kevin O’Connell, but he needs to figure out how to adapt if the injuries take longer than expected.