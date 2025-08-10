Kevin O’Connell Confirms Disappointing Update for JJ McCarthy After Vikings Preseason Win

Kevin O’Connell begins his fourth year as Vikings head coach with a preseason win over Houston, 20-10. Even with the achievement on his side, not everything is looking up for him. The injury cloud has gathered once again, hitting the O-Line. Last season, he delivered a 14-3 regular season record and secured a playoff berth, but the 2025 offense under quarterback JJ McCarthy shows early signs of strain. The team brought in wideout Rondale Moore on a one-year deal to bolster McCarthy’s arsenal, yet that plan may already be unraveling. From the current outlook, O’Connell might never see his new weapon fully utilized.

Rondale Moore can not seem to catch a break. He missed last season with the Atlanta Falcons and saw a troubling repeat of history in the first preseason game against Houston. With 10:30 left in the second quarter, Moore fielded a Tommy Townsend punt and returned it two yards. He was brought down along the sideline by Texans linebacker Jamal Hill, and immediately, it was clear something was wrong.

The moment quickly shifted from routine to grim. In an X post, the update read, “INJURY REPORT: @Vikings WR Rondale Moore to undergo an MRI after suffering a significant knee injury today per HC Kevin O’Connell.” The message landed hard for fans who had been eager to see Moore finally suit up for a full season.

Moore could not put any weight on his injured leg and was carted off the field. The sight triggered an uneasy sense of déjà vu for the Vikings faithful. The fear now is that last season’s frustrating absence could haunt him again, with results from the MRI looming over the team’s preseason optimism.