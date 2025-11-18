Kevin O’Connell Confirms What’s Frustrating For J.J. McCarthy Amid Vikings QB’s Struggles

The Minnesota Vikings’ season has hit turbulence, and all eyes are on quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Returning from injury, McCarthy has struggled to find consistency, with his recent outing against the Chicago Bears highlighting the challenges. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has now clarified what’s been particularly frustrating for the QB, offering insight into the struggles behind the stat lines.

“There are some plays where he’s making it hard on himself,” said O’Connell. “That’s probably the most frustrating part for him. It’s talked about and repped and practiced at length, and then in those moments, in his fifth start, just the variance to it is causing his job to be more difficult than it needs to be.”

Kevin O’Connell tried to make it painless, but also pointed out that it is J.J. McCarthy who is the most annoyed with himself. The QB is having a hard time dealing with his mistakes.

McCarthy struggled early, completing just 10 of 22 passes through three quarters, with several throws missing Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. By the end of the third, the Vikings trailed 16-3, and frustration from the fans was clear.

He bounced back in the fourth quarter, completing 6 out of 10 passes and leading an 85-yard drive that helped to gain the lead. Unfortunately, this was short-lived. Eventually, the Vikings suffered a narrow 19-17 loss. Since the QB’s return in Week 9, his pass completion rate is just above 50%, and he has thrown 5 interceptions.

When Kevin O’Connell was asked about the potential for a change in QB, the head coach refrained from answering. The HC is still keeping his faith in J.J. McCarthy.

“He’s made of the right stuff,” said the HC. “He’s gonna keep working for it, we’re gonna go back to work and continue to find every avenue to try to help build the consistency to his mechanics. I firmly believe the accuracy will come from that.”

McCarthy’s fourth-quarter rally showed resilience, but his turnovers and inconsistent play leave the Vikings in a precarious spot. With playoff hopes fading, the coach’s confidence may fade with time. If that does happen, it would potentially give veteran QB Carson Wentz a chance to step back in.

Justin Jefferson earns praise from Kevin O’Connell

Justin Jefferson’s influence on the field was on full display against the Bears, proving why he remains the Vikings’ centerpiece. On a second-and-2 at the Bears’ 16-yard line, Minnesota was trailing by 13.

With 12:33 on the clock, Jefferson launched out of his stance and delivered a pivotal block on safety Kevin Byard III, the same player who had intercepted J.J. McCarthy earlier. The block cleared a lane for running back Jordan Mason, setting up the Vikings’ first touchdown of the game.

“That’s Justin Jefferson,” O’Connell said, praising Jefferson in the press conference. “He’s the reason why we score on the play. He didn’t catch it. He didn’t walk the ball over the goal line himself, but he’s certainly, in that moment… the player that I know we’re getting on every snap.”

Jefferson’s unselfish play, timing, and awareness stood out as a decisive factor in the scoring drive. Beyond the single play, O’Connell emphasized Jefferson’s role as a team leader and franchise player.

“[Justin] understands the value of his work preparation throughout the week, what he brings to our team from an energy standpoint,” O’Connell said. “I’ll never fault him for the competitive drive he has to help his team win.”

Jefferson’s combination of talent, effort, and leadership continues to make him the Vikings’ most impactful player on and off the field.

The Vikings now face a daunting stretch, with road trips to Green Bay and a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks looming. While Jefferson continues to deliver, J.J. McCarthy would look to get better to help Minnesota’s razor-thin playoff hopes.

Sitting at 4-6, the Vikings cannot afford more missteps. Their next test at Green Bay could prove pivotal. This could be a final chance for McCarthy to stabilize the offense and show he can lead.