Kevin O’Connell Finds His Own ‘Brock Purdy’ as Vikings Regret Sam Darnold Exit – Report

Kevin O’Connell’s elite play-calling and quarterback development failed against the Green Bay Packers. The end-zone miscues and special team errors disrupted the Vikings’ tempo, resulting in no touchdowns. After another home defeat with low conversion on the offense, O’Connell is forced to acknowledge the void after Sam Darnold’s exit.

With J.J. McCarthy sidelined due to a concussion, Kevin O’Connell relied on backup quarterback Max Brosmer as the starter.

“He’s not flashy, but neither was Brock Purdy when he first got tossed into the fire for the 49ers and won the job,” according to a scout, Dianna Russini of the Athletic wrote about Brosmer.

The decision marks a crucial moment for Minnesota after a troublesome two-field goal run against the Packers. The unit needs stability, tempo, and a passer who can protect possessions without shrinking under pressure. Max Brosmer completed 35 of 58 passes for 364 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in three games during the preseason.

“Moving the team and getting the ball out,” O’Connell said about Brosmer’s pre-season performance. “He was seeing things at a veteran-level type of eye progression.”

He earned the team’s trust against the Los Angeles Chargers after Carson Wentz went down. The backup quarterback stepped in for six garbage-time snaps, kept the offense on schedule, and posted five long passes. Brosmer showed command instead of panic, a trait rarely seen in a young quarterback thrown into an NFL game midstream.

O’Connell believes Brosmer could run their system without turning every snap into chaos. The challenge now grows as Seattle awaits him in his first NFL start. The Seahawks will test his pocket movement, disguise coverages, and force him to adjust on the fly. If Brosmer stays composed, Minnesota may discover the long-term answer it didn’t expect.

Vikings face Sam Darnold and the Seahawks

Sam Darnold returns to Minnesota carrying momentum and a starting role he once held under Kevin O’Connell. His best stretch of football came with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, where he thrived in a structured system, with minimized turnovers, and delivered efficient scoring drives.

The production by Darnold has not been matched since his exit, and the contrast sits uncomfortably in Minnesota’s locker room. McCarthy’s struggles as a quarterback only sharpen the point. He has battled accuracy issues, late reads, uneven pocket management, and every stalled drive is a reminder of the stability Darnold once offered.

Darnold this season has posted 19 touchdowns for 2,785 yards for the Seattle Seahawks, adding to the debate that Minnesota made a mistake. The schedule now prepares the Vikings, trailing fourth with 4-7 in the NFC North, to face Darnold and the Seahawks, dominating 8-3 and 2nd in the NFC West.

Both teams have rotated quarterbacks, but only one has a settled starter, and Brosmer has to prove his relevance in the league.