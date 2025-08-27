Kevin O’Connell Forced to Take Drastic Steps Against Panthers Amid Adam Thielen Trade Talks

Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings are on the hunt for a veteran wide receiver. Unfortunately, disaster struck the team’s WR group, as Jordan Addison got suspended and Jalen Nailor picked up an injury. Looking to fill in this huge gap, the Vikes have set their sights on veteran receiver Adam Thielen. A reunion would be an absolute dream come true, but with trade talks stalling, O’Connell and co. have had to resort to taking drastic steps.

On August 26, Adam Schefter appeared on the Pat McAfee Show, where he broke down the situation. According to Schefter, a disagreement with regard to trade compensation is what is preventing the deal from progressing. In fact, the Vikings are reportedly ready to walk away from the negotiation table and explore other options. “They would love to have Adam Thielen but maybe they pivot to signing KJ Osborn,” revealed Schefter. However, former Insider, Rickey Scoops, believes that this might all be part of Kevin O’Connell’s master plan.

Responding to the tweet from the Pat McAfee Show, Rickey made a shocking revelation. The information that Schefter shared was, in fact, leaked to him by none other than O’Connell and the Vikings. “The Vikings leaked this to Schefty because talks with the Panthers are stalled over trade comp,” tweeted Rickey. He further added, “Vikings are hoping Carolina lowers its price. Both teams and Adam Thielen want to get this trade done.” But why are they seeking Thielen’s services?

On paper, this is a deal that could define the 2025 NFL season for both teams. A seasoned vet, Adam Thielen brings experience to both locker rooms. Furthermore, he has a key cog in the machine that Panthers GM Dan Morgan is building. A top target for Bryce Young. On the other hand, the Vikings need some depth in their disaster-struck wide receiver room and are hoping to force Carolina’s hand with this tactic.

It’s a shame, especially considering all parties involved want the move. So, that raises an even bigger question: what would it take for the Panthers to part with Thielen?

Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings may have to produce a lucrative package for Adam Thielen

A deal for Adam Thielen is a lot more complicated than expected. As mentioned earlier, the Panthers view him as a key piece, which is why Dan Morgan rebuffed an initial offer from Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings. However, a deal for the 35-year-old can still be made, with the ball firmly in Minnesota’s court.

The Vikings’ initial plan was to have the Panthers release Thielen so that they wouldn’t have to pay compensation. Clearly, this doesn’t work for the Panthers, who, although aware that Thielen is on the last year of his deal, would like to get as much as possible out of any potential trade. So, the Vikes may have to dip into their deep bag of draft picks if they want to bring back the wide receiver.

Over the last few days, Minnesota has managed to accumulate a plethora of picks, particularly from the fourth round onwards. Sam Howell, Harrison Philips, and Mekhi Blackmon were all traded, improving their draft capital. Adam Thielen comes with a hefty $10 million cap hit, and that’s after suiting up for only 10 games in 2024. He managed 48 catches, 615 yards, and 5 TDs, but at 35, the Vikings can’t afford to throw away too much draft capital for him.

Translation: Thielen is great, but he is in the tail end of his career. He is certainly not a long-term option at the WR position. Fans should keep an eye on this deal. While it may not look like a possibility now, a lot can change in the week leading up to the season opener.