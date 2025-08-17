Kevin O’Connell Gets Crucial QB Update vs Patriots After Vikings Coach Shared Cryptic JJ McCarthy News

Kevin O’Connell treated Saturday’s 20-12 loss to New England as quarterback audition night. And his backup candidates delivered exactly the kind of performance that makes roster decisions incredibly difficult. The Vikings coach watched Sam Howell, Brett Rypien, and undrafted rookie Max Brosmer each stake their claim for the No. 2 spot behind JJ McCarthy. And the outcome was satisfying for the HC.

The competition remains wide open after the August 16 showcase, leaving O’Connell with genuine options heading into final roster cuts. “I would just say that it’s still open,” he confirmed, “and we’re trying to figure out what that room is going to look like for the season.” His measured response reflected the challenging decision facing Minnesota’s coaching staff as each quarterback brought distinct strengths to the table.

Sam Howell entered Saturday riding the momentum from his best practice week of camp. The former Washington starter has NFL experience that neither Rypien nor Brosmer can match. Howell’s familiarity with NFL speed and pressure situations gives him a natural advantage, but he needs to prove he can operate efficiently within Kevin O’Connell’s system after struggling with turnovers during his Washington tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brett Rypien represents the steady veteran presence with deep system knowledge. His understanding of O’Connell’s offensive concepts keeps him viable despite limited arm strength compared to his competitors. Rypien’s cerebral approach and ability to make quick decisions under pressure appeal to coaches who value reliability over explosive playmaking ability.

AD

Max Brosmer emerged as Saturday’s biggest winner despite underwhelming statistics. The 24-year-old completed 15 of 27 passes for 156 yards and one interception, but his decision-making impressed Kevin O’Connell more than raw numbers. Brosmer’s fourth-and-17 conversion on the final drive showcased the football intelligence that’s caught coaches’ attention throughout camp.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell looks up at the scoreboard in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

“That throw is about as stacked against you as it can be,” O’Connell explained. “He throws that well, well before that pattern had declared. It’s things like that that he’s done and shows consistently. That’s why he’s getting the reps that he is.” Brosmer’s post-snap processing speed separates him from typical undrafted rookies, especially considering he operated behind shaky protection with third- and fourth-string receivers.

The undrafted rookie brings more touch and accuracy than scouts initially expected when he went unselected. His college production at New Hampshire showed consistent improvement, and his preseason performances have validated Minnesota’s decision to sign him immediately after the draft. Other NFL teams have reportedly expressed interest in Brosmer, creating additional pressure on the Vikings’ decision-making process.

The Vikings face a fascinating dilemma with their quarterback depth chart. Would they feel comfortable carrying two young, inexperienced quarterbacks behind McCarthy? More importantly, would they risk waiving Brosmer when other NFL teams have shown serious interest in the rookie during preseason action?

O’Connell’s quarterback evaluation continues through the final preseason game, but Saturday’s performance created more questions than answers. The Vikings coach now faces the enviable problem of choosing between three genuinely capable backup options. But just when Kevin O’Connell seemed to have his backup quarterback situation figured out, he dropped a cryptic bombshell about starter JJ McCarthy that left everyone questioning Minnesota’s championship timeline.

Kevin O’Connell drops cryptic JJ McCarthy bombshell ahead of season opener

Minnesota’s championship aspirations rest entirely on JJ McCarthy’s shoulders, but Kevin O’Connell just delivered the most puzzling quarterback update of training camp. The Vikings coach spoke in riddles about his second-year signal caller, raising more questions than answers about McCarthy’s readiness for primetime. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season recovering from knee surgery, robbing him of crucial NFL development time. The former Michigan star now faces enormous pressure replacing Sam Darnold on a team that went 14-3 last season. Minnesota passed on veteran quarterback options, betting everything on McCarthy’s untested potential.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Image Credits: Social media, Instagram, @jjmccarthy

O’Connell’s cryptic assessment offered little comfort for worried Vikings fans. “J.J. is in a good spot right now,” the coach said. “We just got to keep working. It’s details, it’s discipline. It’s a lot of boring things.” His vague response suggested McCarthy still needs fundamental improvement in basic quarterback skills. The coach’s follow-up comments revealed deeper concerns about McCarthy’s development timeline.

“He’s in a really good spot right now from the standpoint we’re trying to build a plan that goes beyond the first regular season game,” O’Connell explained. “We want to get him ready to go. We want to get him prepared. My job is to prepare the whole football team, and those two things can be going on at the same time, but maybe not necessarily be in the same place at the same time.” That convoluted explanation sounds like coach-speak for ‘we’re not sure he’s ready.’

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

McCarthy has elite weapons surrounding him, including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Aaron Jones, and T.J. Hockenson. The supporting cast gives him every chance to succeed immediately. Kevin O’Connell’s mysterious McCarthy update suggests Minnesota might be hoping their championship window doesn’t slam shut before their quarterback catches.