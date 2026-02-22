Kevin O’Connell Issues Statement on Rondale Moore’s Death as NFL Stars Send Message on Mental Health

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers Oct 23, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O Connell during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Onceax 20251023_mcd_aj4_21

The news coming out of Indiana today left the NFL world in absolute disbelief, as Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore was found dead in his garage with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Among those deeply affected by the tragic loss of the 25-year-old, head coach Kevin O’Connell, who brought him to Minnesota to help unlock his potential, has been left devastated.

“I am devastated by the news of Rondale’s death,” the HC said in an official statement. “While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots.”

It’s especially gut-wrenching for the Vikings coach because he understood what Moore was truly capable of, despite everything that went wrong in his career over the last two years.

Moore was a Consensus All-American and Big Ten Receiver and Freshman of the Year during his Purdue days, which landed him in the Cardinals.

After starting 23 games in three years for Arizona, producing just three touchdowns, he ended up with the Falcons, but a knee dislocation in joint training ended his season before it even began. Kevin O’Connell believed Moore could find his way back and brought him to Minnesota in the 2025 offseason.

What should’ve been a change of scenery and a fresh start for the struggling WR ended with a very similar fate after he suffered a left knee injury in a preseason game against the Houston Texans, ending his 2025 season. Regardless, with the way O’Connell talks about Moore, he still believed that he could get back to his best.

“We are all heartbroken by the fact that he won’t continue to live out his NFL dream, and we won’t all have a chance to watch him flourish. My prayers are with Rondale’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches as we all deal with this tragic news,” O’Connell added.

In the wake of the tragedy, the conversation has also turned toward the importance of mental health within the league.

Maxx Crosby leads an important message on mental health

This isn’t the first time a career has ended because of mental health struggles, but hopefully it is the last. To make sure of that, NFL stars came together to double down on the importance of opening up to the people close to you and taking men’s mental health seriously. Raiders‘ DE Maxx Crosby led the way.

“I remember playing against Rondale Moore, and I was like, ‘That’s the coldest dude I’ve ever been on the field with.’ …I was sending messages to Mike Mayock the next year when he went to the draft, and I was like, ‘We need Rondale Moore. This dude is Tyreek Hill.’ God, dude. Check on your people. There’s too much hate in this world; stay positive,” Crosby said.

It’s a strange situation, and only three days ago, Moore posted a carousel of pictures on his Instagram. He was shooting hoops, enjoying the sun, and hanging out with his friends, and in the last image, he posted an excerpt from a song, which raised some concern.

“Sewed up the last eight months, but it changes nothing; don’t feel better, and haven’t posted on any of my pages while I settle this little vendetta,” it read.

Fans, and even NFL stars, were quick to draw connections to his struggle with mental health, and Raiders RB Raheem Mostert shared critical advice to everyone who could see it.

“Listen, I don’t care who you are. If you need to talk to someone, please reach out…this is me checking in on any and everyone,” he wrote.

It hasn’t been a year since the passing of Cowboys‘ Marshawn Kneeland, who also died because of a self-inflicted gunshot amid struggles with mental health. NFL players are aware of the platform they possess and are actively using it to spread more awareness.

“God… we need You,” Giants QB Russell Wilson wrote on X. “Show me, my teammates, my brothers… how to help. Show us the way. We aren’t alone, even when it feels like we are. Allow us to communicate with one another and pray for one another. We need you now!”

As his loved ones continue to mourn, the outpouring of messages is a sobering reminder that even the strongest battles are often fought silently.