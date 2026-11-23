Kirk Cousins threw the interception, but Kevin O’Connell wanted the blame. Five words told the story after the Vikings’ ugly night in Mexico City: put that one on me.

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Vikings beat writer Will Ragatz of Bring Me The News shared O’Connell’s postgame comments on X, where the coach took responsibility for Cousins’ second-quarter pick-six in a 35-10 loss to the 49ers on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City.

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“The pick-six, I put that one on me. Gotta give Kirk a better play in that moment,” O’Connell said.

In other words, the coach is saying the play he gave his quarterback wasn’t good enough. It started like a shootout, with Minnesota trailing only 14-10 after three possessions each, before everything fell apart.

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The pick-six came late in the first half with the Vikings already down 21-10.

Backed up at their own 13 after a kickoff-return penalty, Cousins threw over the middle for Tai Felton, and 49ers safety Ji’Ayir Brown took it 18 yards for the score.

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It made the score 28-10 with 1:59 left in the half.

Cousins had been back in Minnesota for only 12 days after the trade from the Raiders, and this was his second start in O’Connell’s offense.

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The Vikings won 30-10 at Green Bay in his first start back, and Cousins made his trust in O’Connell clear afterward.

“I’m going to really just trust Kevin,” Cousins said after the win in Green Bay.

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O’Connell, for his part, called Cousins rock solid and steady during Packers week.

It was also Cousins’ second go at the 49ers this year. He struggled against them in Week 9 as a Raider.

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The Niners ran away with it. Cousins finished 26-of-38 for 235 yards with no touchdowns in the latest game, and he was pulled for Carson Wentz before the final drive.

The pick-six wasn’t the only hiccup. NBC cameras caught Cousins venting at tackle Brian O’Neill on the sideline, and he was getting hit often, with left tackle Christian Darrisaw out for stretches with a shoulder injury.

Justin Jefferson fumbled on the first drive of the third quarter, and kicker Will Reichard missed a 55-yard field goal and a 71-yard free-kick attempt that would have been an NFL record.

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That’s a lot of blame to spread around, which is what makes O’Connell’s answer stand out. Minnesota falls to 7-3 and has lost three of its last four, while the 49ers improve to 9-1.

Brock Purdy tossed a trio of touchdown passes, and 35 points were the most Brian Flores’ defense has allowed all season.

Taking the blame is a great look for a head coach, and it says a lot about the bond between O’Connell and his reunited quarterback.

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Now the Vikings have to prove one ugly night in Mexico City was a blip and not a trend.