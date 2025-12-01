Kevin O’Connell Receives Unfortunate $46.5M News on Trading Away Justin Jefferson Amid Vikings WR’s Frustrations

Rumors have been circulating about Justin Jefferson’s removal from the Minnesota Vikings, but it surely wouldn’t be an easy call. Currently navigating through a turbulent season, the team’s head coach, Kevin O’Connell, now has a big decision to make. Having spent five long seasons with the team, the wide receiver’s dissatisfaction with the team’s recent performance has been quite visible. However, his exit could bring massive financial trouble as the mid-termination would result in a hefty dead cap.

“For those getting crazy right now, trading WR Justin Jefferson next spring would mean $46.5M of dead cap for the, a $7.5M loss,” Sportrac’s official X account stated. “Maybe there’s a draft package that makes that pill swallowable, but most likely not.”

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $140 million back in 2024. The deal included $110 million guaranteed and roughly $88.743 million paid at signing. With an average annual value of $35 million per season, the extension is structured to keep Jefferson under contract through the 2028 season.

The possibility of the Minnesota Vikings trading Justin Jefferson continues to draw attention as the team navigates roster changes. Some league watchers believe Minnesota could consider a move, given Jefferson’s extremely high trade value. A deal could bring multiple draft picks or young players to help rebuild the weak segments of the team.

The visible instability at quarterback poses as another major issue that the Vikings are currently dealing with. Jefferson has caught passes from several quarterbacks in a short time, and the team still has no long-term answer at the position. Therefore, it is harder to get full value from a star wide receiver without a reliable quarterback.

The financial side also holds a notable impact as Jefferson’s new contract makes him one of the highest-paid players at his position. This also limits flexibility under the salary cap. Trading him could free money to strengthen the roster. However, moving a player of his level could also turn out to be risky. Jefferson remains one of the league’s top receivers and the face of the franchise. With all these situations worth considering for Kevin O’Connell, making any call would be difficult.

Frustrations peak for Justin Jefferson as he avoids media questions following latest defeat

After a humiliating 26-0 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, Justin Jefferson made a rare move by refusing to speak to the media. The renowned wide receiver left the locker room without a comment following the game in which he caught just two passes for a total of four yards. The numbers turned out to be his lowest output since the start of his NFL career in 2020.

“Nothing from Justin Jefferson today postgame,” Vikings’ reporter Kevin Seifert wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “He left before speaking to reporters. He finished today with a career-low 4 receiving yards on 2 catches.”

This season has been full of ups and downs for Jefferson in particular. Despite delivering strong efforts in some games, the WR dealt with unstable quarterback play and an offense that lacked rhythm. His career numbers mark a total of 557 receptions for 8,231 yards and 42 touchdowns in 89 games so far. The 26-year-old averages 14.8 yards per catch and has a longest reception of 97 yards.

While the numbers make his dominant potential clear, recent games have not matched that level. The Seahawks game yielded one of the most difficult outings of his career, and his silence turned out to be a major reason for the fans to doubt his willingness to continue with the team.