Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Shares Playoff Regrets After Making Week 18 Decision on J.J. McCarthy

Heading into Week 18, the Minnesota Vikings are officially out of the playoff race. Still, this season is not fully done yet. Pride matters, and a winning record matters too. Before Skol Nation turns its eyes to mock drafts and cold offseason debates, Kevin O’Connell stopped and looked back. And in that pause, regret was easy to feel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m sure as we watch these playoffs get started and we’re not a part of it, it’s going to sting,” he said to the media.

“I know it stings everybody in this building, our ownership, and certainly our fanbase. We’ve got to find a way to punch a ticket into the tournament.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Sunday still carries weight. A win against the Green Bay Packers pushes Minnesota to 9-8. And beating a divisional rival always matters, even when the stakes feel smaller.

But now the question remains: how did this team miss the dance in 2025?

ADVERTISEMENT

So, the simple answer starts under center. Minnesota tied its hopes to J.J. McCarthy, a 22-year-old quarterback still learning the league. At the same time, the roster around him was built to compete right now. That mix is risky. And sometimes, it backfires. On the other hand, the NFC North is younger. Faster. And far less forgiving.

Meanwhile, the season-ending opens a messy offseason. Quarterback talk will dominate every room. That part is unavoidable. Then there is the offense itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In 2024, Minnesota lived on in breaking records. According to Next Gen Stats, 34.3 percent of passes went inside. That ranked third behind the 49ers and Lions. This season, that dropped sharply to 25.4 percent. Suddenly, they were near the bottom of the league. That shift mattered.

Finally, the McCarthy decision looms largest. Rolling with him as the clear starter in 2026 would send a strong message. It would show trust. But time is not endless. O’Connell is heading into year five. He still has no playoff wins. And every road here keeps circling back to one spot. The quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin O’Connell provides J.J. McCarthy updates

J.J. McCarthy missed the Week 17 win over the Detroit Lions with a hand issue. For most of the week, his status stayed up in the air. However, Kevin O’Connell cleared the fog on Friday. The Vikings head coach confirmed that the face of the franchise will take the field in the season finale.

Imago Credits: Imago

“J.J. McCarthy (hand) has no injury designation and will start Sunday, per Kevin O’Connell,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

That single line reset the tone. Now, the focus turns to what this start really means for the Vikings offense and for Skol Nation watching closely.

McCarthy, the former 10th overall pick, gets another live rep to prove growth. Early 2025 tested him. Mid-season struggles sparked doubt. Since then, whispers about a quarterback change have grown louder in Minnesota. Sunday gives him a chance to answer that noise with his arm.

Meanwhile, the comparison is unavoidable. McCarthy can clearly separate himself from backup Max Brosmer. The 24-year-old, an undrafted rookie, has shown potential but also clear growing pains in his first two NFL starts. The gap between a settled starter and a developing backup needs to be obvious. This game offers McCarthy that stage.