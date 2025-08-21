Kevin O’Connell & Vikings Want to Sign 2X Pro-Bowl WR With JJ McCarthy Running Out of Options

The Vikings started training camp with what looked like an offensive team JJ McCarthy could rely on. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Rondale Moore. A loaded wide receiver trio that could’ve set JJ McCarthy up to thrive in his rookie season as a starter. Except NFL Gods had other plans – a brutal combo of injuries and suspensions quickly turned that dream into a nightmare.

Jefferson, arguably one of the best receivers in the NFL, missed nearly a month rehabbing a left hamstring strain. Addison faces a three-game suspension. Jalen Nailor, expected to be a key contributor, is sidelined with a hand injury – status “week-to-week.” Suddenly, you’ve got a group of pass catchers that’s far from settled. The shiny 1-2-3 became a question mark in the blink of an eye.

In response, head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings’ front office are reportedly on the hunt for reinforcements. The latest rumor involves pursuing a familiar face: two-time Pro Bowler Adam Thielen, currently with the Carolina Panthers. He caught 534 passes and scored 55 touchdowns over nine seasons in purple. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero revealed the Vikings are “seriously exploring acquiring a veteran wide receiver sometime in the next several days.” This isn’t about Jefferson – he’s healthy and ready – but about shoring up a thin and injury-hit depth chart.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

O’Connell sounded upbeat when asked about Thielen, praising his impact both on and off the field. “I love Adam Thielen,” said O’Connell on the Up & Adams show. “There’s a reason why he’s not only a Vikings favorite with the career he had here…I guarantee you the Panthers are in a good place right now because of all the work Adam Theilen put in. So, I’m a huge fan of Adam Theilen.” Thielen’s track record speaks for itself – 11 seasons filled with clutch catches, including two Pro Bowls, and 1,000-yard back-to-back seasons. Despite some age and durability questions, he still brings route-running precision that no NFL team can afford to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The timing fits. Thielen has adapted well in Carolina, running routes with a bunch of younger players and putting up solid numbers. But with the Panthers reluctant to just give him away – and the Vikings needing a boost soon – the next few days could be pivotal. Will the Vikings pull the trigger on a Thielen reunion? The answer might come fast, given that their WR depth beyond Jefferson looks shakier than ever.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Vikings WR depth crisis threatens JJ McCarthy

The Vikings’ WR room is currently a mess. Beyond the big names, the Vikings’ receiving corps is thin and unproven. Tim Jones, Lucky Jackson, Thayer Thomas, and rookie Tai Felton have been shuttling in and out of practice reps. But none have shown the consistency or playmaking ability to shoulder significant responsibility. With the offense leaning heavily on a rookie QB, this lack of dependable depth turns what should be a strength into a glaring weakness. Simply put, there’s no reliable depth behind Jefferson right now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This puts enormous pressure on JJ McCarthy. The young QB, stepping into his first full NFL season as a starter, needs dependable targets to build confidence and rhythm. Without help, defenses can key on Jefferson and make life miserable. The Vikings’ rotating group of no-name veterans and rookies lacks the experience and chemistry to carry the load.

Hence, the urgency behind chasing a proven veteran like Thielen. A reliable safety valve who can command respect from opposing defenses and come through in clutch moments. Time is not on the Vikings’ side, and they know it. Signing a 2X Pro Bowler with strong ties to the organization could stabilize the receiving corps. Plus gives JJ McCarthy a much-needed lifeline in a rocky start to the season.