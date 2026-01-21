Vikings Legend Calls Out Big JJ McCarthy Mistake With a Clear Message to Front Office

Essentials Inside The Story What should the Minnesota Vikings do to solve the J.J. McCarthy issue?

J.J McCarthy had a poor 2025 season.

The Vikings should hire some top QBs in free agency.

The Minnesota Vikings failed miserably in their gamble on J.J. McCarthy in 2025. A dismal 4th-place finish in the NFC North saw former tight end Kyle Rudolph call for the Vikings to emulate their bitter divisional rivals.

“They have to bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with J.J. It’s a big mistake they made last year,” said Kyle Rudolph to Kay Adams, via Up & Adams on X. “Handing him over a Super Bowl caliber roster and saying “Okay go for it” and not having a veteran that is in that room and competing against him. Ultimately, I don’t think you are setting him up for success.”

The Vikings drafted McCarthy during the 2024 NFL Draft (10th pick overall). But a torn meniscus took him out for the season, paving the way for Sam Darnold to become the starting QB. Darnold’s helped the Vikings finish second in the NFC with a 14-3 record and a playoff nod. Unfortunately, Darnold was signed to a one-year contract, and he became a UFA after the season. The Seahawks signed him following his amazing performance.

In the 17 games Darnold played for the Vikings, he recorded 35 touchdowns with 4,319 passing yards.

Fast forward to 2025, J.J. McCarthy became the starting quarterback in his second season. However, he failed to replicate Darnold’s heroics. He played 10 games, winning only 6. His performance against the Green Bay Packers became his highlight of the season. He covered only 87 passing yards with no touchdowns and a quarterback rating of 34.2. McCarthy was sacked five times, resulting in a loss of 35 yards. Ultimately, they lost the game 23-6.

McCarthy pretty much played the same way against the Falcons and the Bears, with his quarterback ratings reading 37.5 and 47.7, respectively. Against the Falcons, he had two interceptions and was sacked six times, resulting in a 38-yard loss. While against the Bears, he scored a touchdown, but still ended up throwing two interceptions.

While McCarthy struggled in his first year, Darnold took the Seahawks to the playoffs. Last year, there was an urgency, a competition that was crucial to motivate the quarterbacks. This season, it was missing. The head coach relied heavily on McCarthy, and the result was below par. Even the backup quarterback, Carson Wentz, couldn’t put up a strong performance. His record was 2-3, scored six touchdowns and five interceptions. He was sacked 19 times during those five games.

Adding to his struggles on the field, McCarthy also got fined $11,593 for his ‘unsportsmanlike’ conduct during the Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers.

It is to be noted that veteran quarterbacks such as Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love were backup quarterbacks in the first three seasons despite being first-round draft picks. They studied the game, gained experience, and then made the teamsheets. But McCarthy did not go through that process. Also, injuries are a major issue why they should have a veteran quarterback. He missed his rookie season because of an injury, and this season, too, he missed seven games.

With performance issues, injury problems, and the quarterback draft, free agency could be one way to address the quarterback situation. There are a few names that can fill the veteran quarterback need for the Vikings.

Can the Vikings sign a new QB to overcome J.J. McCarthy’s struggles?

There are a lot of potential good options for the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. Aaron Rodgers is the first name that comes to mind. His Steelers contract runs out in March, and the Vikings can definitely go for him. Although 42, he has been one of the better quarterbacks in the league. He played 16 games, with 65.7% pass completion rate for 3,322 passing yards and 24 touchdowns.

Imago January 4, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 after the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260104_zsp_g257_079 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

The situation is similar with Wentz also. He is not a Vikings player anymore, following his free agency in 2026. The franchise can sign him again. Another younger option is the Packers‘ Malik Willis. He played four games this season, with a quarterback rating of 93.1. Daniel Jones is also a top choice for the veteran quarterback option. An impressive 8-5 record and a 100.2 QBR to his name. The Colts offered him a one-year contract valued at $14 million. If the Vikings offer him the right price, his next destination could definitely be Minnesota.

Even going for a draft pick may have been good, but that won’t happen. Kevin O’Connell will be going for a cornerback in the first round. CB Avieon Terrell of Clemson is the likely pick for them.

While Kyle Rudolph has pointed out the quarterback issue with the Vikings, NFL analyst Mike Florio mentioned it way back in mid-season.

“Vikings need a quarterback competition,” Florio said on Pro Football Talk. “I think they need to sign somebody in the offseason, not as the ‘you’re going to be the starter and J.J.’s out.‘ I think they need to make him earn it against someone. They need him in day-to-day competition to push him toward his ceiling. And whatever his ceiling is, it is what it is.”

Now, it just remains to be seen what steps the Minnesota Vikings take to address the situation.