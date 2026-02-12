Vikings Legend Strongly Opposes Kirk Cousins’ Return After Questioning J.J. McCarthy’s Future

Essentials Inside The Story Minnesota icon rejects Kirk Cousins reunion due to lack of past championship success.

A potential reunion between the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins is gaining traction, but not if Hall of Famer Jared Allen has anything to say about it. While the quarterback room in Minnesota remains in turmoil following J.J. McCarthy’s inconsistent start, Allen shut down the idea of a veteran comeback with brutal honesty.

“No. In his prime we weren’t winning championships with him,” said Allen in a recent episode of the Up & Adams show, answering whether he would be open to seeing Cousins in the quarterback role next season.

The heyday of Cousins’ NFL career was with the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent six seasons from 2018 to 2023. Three out of his four Pro Bowls (2019, 2021, 2022) came as the Vikings quarterback. Led by Cousins, the Vikings reached the postseason twice, securing an impressive 50-37-1 overall record. However, he failed to lead the Vikings to Super Bowl glory.

Cousins is currently signed to the Atlanta Falcons, but he is expected to be released amid the new season. Although his Falcons contract runs till the 2027 season, the seasoned quarterback’s contract was recently restructured. The recent rumors hint that the franchise is expected to cut Cousins under the new head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

Kirk Cousins, who is 37 years old, played 10 games last season, recording 1721 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. He took over as a starter after Michael Penix’s ACL injury, which ruled him out for the rest of the season. The Falcons had a 5-3 record with Cousins as the starter.

He is considered a viable quarterback option for the Vikings because of his affordability and history with the team. As his projected market value is about $10 million, the franchise doesn’t need to break the bank to land the veteran quarterback. If Cousins indeed makes a comeback, he could pose direct competition for the struggling J.J. McCarthy, whose NFL career has been hampered by injuries.

Amid the Kirk Cousins uncertainty, Jared Allen addresses J.J. McCarthy’s injury setback

When McCarthy was picked in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Vikings certainly had high hopes. However, the recurring injuries and inconsistency made his first two NFL seasons underwhelming. He missed the entire rookie season due to injury, and lingering injuries remained an issue during the 2025 campaign, as he played 10 games and missed 7.

During the same podcast, Jared Allen talked about his concerns surrounding the young quarterback.

“If you can’t stay healthy, you can’t stay the starter,” Jared said.

As a starter, McCarthy registered 1632 passing yards and 11 touchdowns in ten games. But he also had 12 interceptions, making it a concern for the Vikings. However, he showed flashes of his potential numerous times last season. During his first NFL game against the Chicago Bears, he became the first debuting quarterback to register three total touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Playing against the Washington Commanders in Week 14, he went on to become one of the youngest Vikings QBs to throw three passing touchdowns in one game.

As Jared Allen is not keen on seeing Kirk Cousins as McCarthy’s competition, he further discussed other potential options the franchise could pursue in the offseason. As per the former defensive end, Tua Tagovailoa, who is rumored to be leaving the Miami Dolphins after a disappointing campaign in 2025, could be a suitable choice. The 2023 Pro Bowl quarterback is only 27 years old, and Kevin O’Connell could help him regain his peak form. Additionally, he also cited the San Francisco 49ers’ Mac Jones as a viable option.