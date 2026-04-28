“Let’s Just Go Our Separate Ways”: Jonathan Greenard Speaks Out Amid Backlash Over Apparent Dig at Vikings

Essentials Inside The Story Jonathan fills a gap left after the Eagles failed to re-sign Jaelan Phillips

A Vikings fan account posted a snippet of Greenard’s interview out of context that blew up

Greenard is now focused on helping the Eagles secure their third Lombardi Trophy

When Philadelphia Eagles’ newly traded linebacker Jonathan Greenard walked into the Jefferson Health Training Complex, he saw something he had never seen before: two Lombardi Trophies, encased in glass. Was he moved seeing them? That’s the question Eagles’ in-house reporter Dave Spadaro asked him. Greenard’s answer covered six years across two franchises, a text from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and what it felt like to finally stand next to Lombardi.

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“It moved me so much,” Greenard said. “I was in Minnesota, I didn’t see any hardware there. I was in Houston, didn’t see any hardware. So I actually see it and hear guys talk about it, Jalen texted me and was like, ‘We’re gonna get one,’ and it’s not just talk. This is how everybody carries themselves around the building. It’s the standard, the standard is the standard.”

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Four years with the Houston Texans and two with the Minnesota Vikings hadn’t given him more than a single Pro Bowl nod. A Lombardi Trophy wasn’t even in the picture. Now with a proven championship roster and a quarterback hungry to bring a third trophy home, Greenard got everything he could’ve asked for. But his exit from the Vikings wasn’t as clean as he’d hoped.

A Vikings fan account on X posted snippets of Jonathan Greenard’s answer, taking things out of context.

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“I was in Minnesota, I didn’t see any hardware there…,” The fan page posted. “So I actually see it and hear guys talk about it… and it’s not just talk. This is how everybody carries themselves around the building (in Philly). It’s the standard.”

The post didn’t mention the question, the Houston Texans, or Jalen Hurts’ text. The shortened answer seemed like a player taking a shot at a team he left a week ago. The post got traction, and Vikings fans pushed back against Greenard, who then retweeted that post.

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“🤣🤣🤣🤣 I knew this page would do this,” Greenard wrote, reposting the aggregator’s post. “Read the question and get my full answer. Everybody that knows me knows I don’t do sneak dissing or talk down. Both parties got what they wanted. Let’s just go our separate ways. I wish my brothers over there nothing but the best. It’s always love. 🤞🏽🤞🏽”

Greenard didn’t soften anything. He named what the account was doing and left it there. Just a day after he’d signed his new contract with the Eagles, he had posted a farewell message to the Vikings on X, giving a shoutout to head coach Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He described his departure as a business decision and thanked the organization.

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The business was very straightforward, too. Greenard carried a $22.3 million cap hit for 2026 and wanted a new deal. Minnesota couldn’t afford it, and a trade materialized during last week’s NFL Draft. Philadelphia sent two third-round picks (2026, 2027) and a seventh-round pick (2026) to land him, and handed him a four-year, $100 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. Eagles’ general manager Howie Roseman was clear on the upside Greenard brings.

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“I know when we play Minnesota, we are worried about where he is at all times,” Roseman said. “We just felt like we had a really good D-line, but we really wanted to elevate it to another level.”

Jonathan Greenard’s resume also backed the deal. He logged 12.5 sacks and earned his first Pro Bowl in 2024 with the Vikings. A shoulder injury in 2025 cut his season short while he managed just 3.0 sacks. Even then, his 13.5% pressure rate last season ranked him 7th in the league.

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As he brings this athleticism to Philly, his farewell post and the latest tweet tell the same story. Jonathan Greenard isn’t carrying any bitterness toward Minnesota out the door. He corrected the record, wished his former teammates well, and moved on – quite fast. What he’s been focused on since the trade closed isn’t what he left behind. It’s what he has walked into.

Jonathan Greenard is all-in for Philly

While the aggregator fan page’s post was circulating, Greenard was also on record saying individual sack totals aren’t the priority; he just wants the Eagles to win.

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“If I get the quarterback down, cool,” He said in his introductory presser. “If Nolan [Smith Jr.], JC (Jihaad Campbell), or JD (Jordan Davis) get it, that’s a sack in my mind. As long as we’re affecting the game, I promise you we’re gonna be in a good spot.”

That framing matters more when you know he has $50 million guaranteed. He doesn’t need to inflate a stat line. He’s joining an Eagles pass rush that already features elite playmakers. And playing under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio also has its own upside for Greenard.

“I know that he’s a genius for a reason and one of the best in the game for a reason,” Greenard said of Fangio. “So I’m excited to see what he’s going to draw up. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

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Philadelphia had been circling Greenard since free agency, with trade talks reportedly losing steam before the draft weekend revived them. Philly was trying to re-sign Jaelan Phillips, but he left for the Carolina Panthers on a four-year, $120 million deal. Greenard knew where he stood on that list. He called Fangio a mastermind and brought his energy to the Eagles anyway.

The fan page got the reaction it wanted, however briefly. Jonathan Greenard answered it in one post and redirected his attention to a building that actually has trophies in it. For the Eagles, that’s the only narrative around him that matters. As for the Vikings, it’s a clean break with no bad blood.