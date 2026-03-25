Vikings Linked to Baker Mayfield as Kevin O’Connell Makes Multiple QB Signings to Replace J.J. McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings have their quarterback room set for the 2026 season. Leading the group is former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, alongside 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy. That said, McCarthy is currently the only one under contract beyond 2026. So, there’s a real chance Minnesota could find itself in a similar spot next offseason, searching for its long-term QB1 all over again. This uncertainty has already sparked some early speculation, with Jeff Howe of The Athletic suggesting the Vikings could be a team to watch for the Buccaneers’ two-time Pro Bowler.

“The Vikings are already being linked to veteran QBs in 2027,” reported The Athletic’s Jeff Howe via X. “This one… Baker Mayfield.” @jeffphowe broke down the Mayfield contract situation and how this isn’t black and white. Howe, specifically, name-drops both the Rams and Vikings as an “obvious fit.” If the Kyler Murray experiment doesn’t work in 2026, should the Vikings be interested in Mayfield in 2027? “

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Baker Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns drafted him from Oklahoma. Following the Browns, he played for the Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023.

Howe also mentioned that Mayfield could be in line to reset the market in free agency. According to him, there is a real chance for the QB to become the first quarterback to land a deal worth over $50 million per year. Looking at the expected demand, he could end up commanding one of the biggest contracts in NFL history.

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Last season, he recorded 3,693 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes while throwing interceptions. He also added a career-high 382 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Mayfield has the backing of his stats, which could play a factor in the Vikings taking interest in him.

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Compared to him, McCarthy posted 1,632 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes. He also threw 12 interceptions in 10 games. His performance earned him a lot of criticism. He did not play in his rookie year due to a torn meniscus. Darnold led the Vikings’ offense, helping them win 14 games and earn a playoff berth. Fast forward to 2025, and McCarthy could not do any of those things. On top of that, he also suffered a high ankle sprain and concussion, limiting him to just 10 games.

While the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner coming to Minnesota remains a possibility, the franchise has already taken steps to replace J.J. McCarthy.

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The Minnesota Vikings won’t be handing the starting role to J.J. McCarthy anymore

Following the 2024 season, head coach Kevin O’Connell confirmed that J.J. McCarthy would be starting in 2025. Despite Darnold’s excellent performance, they did not renew his contract, letting him leave for the Seattle Seahawks. While the Vikings finished the season with 8 wins, the Seahawks went on to win the Super Bowl with Darnold at quarterback.

But O’Connell won’t be walking the same path again. He has already added two quarterbacks besides McCarthy to give the latter proper competition.

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The Vikings had signed former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray to a one-year deal, valued at $1.3 million. Similar to Baker Mayfield, Murray is also a No. 1 pick, but from the 2019 NFL Draft. Last season, a slow-healing foot injury sustained in Week 5 limited his game time to just five games.

He finished the season with 962 passing yards, six touchdowns, and three interceptions. At the moment, he is still recovering from the injury. He is believed to return as the starting QB for the Vikings in 2026.

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Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 20: Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) looks on before the NFL American Football Herren, USA game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings on October 20, 2024, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 20 Lions at Vikings EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241020106

Apart from the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, O’Connell also re-signed veteran quarterback Carson Wentz to a one-year deal. It is a strategic move by the Vikings. Signing both QBs to a one-year deal gives them leverage in cap space.

And if they cannot live up to the hype, the franchise doesn’t have to release them, as they will enter free agency after a year. The same goes for McCarthy. If he has another unsatisfactory season, the Vikings could offer long-term contracts to the other QBs. It will be a tough competition between the first three-round picks.

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Besides, there is also Mayfield, who will hit free agency next year. The Minnesota Vikings have their options lined up to replace the young quarterback. But he is also on the Rams’ radar. With Strafford already 36, Mayfield could be his long-term successor. Now, it remains to be seen how the upcoming season goes for McCarthy. His performance could define Mayfield’s new home.