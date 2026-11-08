Vikings Make Final Decision on Odell Beckham Jr Just Weeks After Signing Veteran Superstar

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. turned 34 on November 5 and may have a chance to play for his sixth different NFL franchise when the Minnesota Vikings host the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. During his brief September stint with the New York Giants, Beckham logged 20 offensive snaps across three appearances and drew one target without recording a catch. But now, as the Vikings search for veteran depth on their active roster, they are banking on Beckham to deliver.

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Head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings’ front office moved to secure Beckham on the active roster after four weeks of scout-team work. Assistant head coach Frank Smith also provides established coaching continuity, having previously served as Beckham’s offensive coordinator with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

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“Sources: The #Vikings will be signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. from their practice squad to the active roster,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported the transaction on Sunday.

Signing Beckham directly to the 53-man roster carries distinct procedural significance under NFL rules. Standard game-day practice squad elevations are limited to three per player, and practice-squad players remain vulnerable to being signed away by other teams. Adding him directly to the active roster protects his rights and clears him to dress against Buffalo.

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Beckham originally signed with Minnesota’s practice squad on October 7 following his release by New York on September 29. The Vikings temporarily elevated him for Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, but he remained inactive once starting receivers were cleared. He has since spent the last month taking practice repetitions with the reserve unit.

During his Saturday press availability, O’Connell detailed the plan for integrating Beckham into gameday personnel groupings.

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“Been encouraged by Odell this week in practice. It’s certainly something we’re thinking about, but we likely will have an elevation,” O’Connell said.

Roster openings accelerated Minnesota’s timeline. Wide receiver Jauan Jennings was ruled out for Week 9 after suffering a calf strain during Thursday’s practice. With starting quarterback Kyler Murray sidelined by a hamstring injury, backup Carson Wentz starts under center, creating an immediate need for experienced pass-catchers to complement Justin Jefferson.

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Beckham’s transition into Minnesota’s huddle is supported by his background in O’Connell’s system. The two captured Super Bowl LVI together with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season, where O’Connell directed the offense as coordinator. That prior experience gives Beckham foundational knowledge of the route concepts, terminology, and situational audibles used in Minnesota.

The signing also unites Beckham with fellow LSU alumnus Justin Jefferson. Their connection extends back to Baton Rouge, where Justin’s older brother, Jordan Jefferson, started at quarterback during Beckham’s 2011 freshman campaign. Beckham followed Jefferson’s development from high school through his rise to an All-Pro wideout.

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Beckham reflected on their dynamic upon arriving in Minnesota.

“He was like this big at LSU,” Beckham said in October. “I’ve got a very good eye for someone who’s watching. But I’ve got a different eye for someone who’s watching like, ‘I’m going to be you or better.’ Just to watch him live that out, it’s pretty amazing. It’ll be amazing to get to see him up close and personal and also get to see what he’s going to do for the rest of his career, God willing.”

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On the field, Beckham provides a specific schematic option for Wentz. Defenses regularly roll coverages and deploy bracket help toward Jefferson on third downs and in the red zone. Operating against backside single coverage, Beckham gives Minnesota a veteran route-runner capable of winning short-to-intermediate leverage against Buffalo’s secondary.

It will be interesting to see if calling Odell Beckham Jr. up to the 53-man roster works out for the Vikings.