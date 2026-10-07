Vikings Make Major Roster Move as Odell Beckham Jr Signed After Giants Heartbreak

The Minnesota Vikings have officially signed Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The wide receiver, who was released by the New York Giants only a few days ago, has joined the 4-0 Vikings, aiming to strengthen the passing game.

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NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported the news on X, noting, “BREAKING: Odell Beckham Jr. is signing with the #Vikings, per sources.”

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He also reported that Minnesota front office execs approached Beckham immediately after New York released the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver.

The Vikings swiftly struck a deal to bring in Odell Beckham Jr. and added Jeshaun Jones to the practice squad. By placing him on the practice squad, Minnesota gets a chance to evaluate Beckham before potentially elevating him to the active roster ahead of Week 5 of the 2026 season.

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The attempt at reuniting Beckham with the New York Giants was short-lived. The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver earned a spot on the Giants’ 53-man roster out of training camp, but was on the field for only 20 snaps in three games, recording zero catches on one target before his release.

Throughout his 122-game NFL career, Odell Beckham Jr. has totaled 575 catches, 7,987 yards, and 59 touchdowns, along with 3 Pro Bowl selections. However, Beckham, who turns 34 in November, did not play in 2025 following a 6-game PED suspension and recorded only 9 receptions for 55 yards with the Miami Dolphins in 2024.

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Since Beckham is no longer a high-volume playmaker, the Vikings get an experienced depth option at WR. The veteran can potentially serve as a rotational option and an intermediate red-zone asset for the offense.

Adding Odell Beckham Jr. to the practice squad gives him enough time to learn the playbook and get into game shape.

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Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and OBJ have a history of working together. During the 2021 season, when the Vikings HC was the Los Angeles Rams‘ OC, Beckham was also on the squad and caught 27 passes for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns in 8 regular-season games. He added 21 postseason receptions and a Super Bowl LVI TD before tearing his ACL.

Although the Vikings are 4-0, the wideout room is thin. With Justin Jefferson dealing with an ankle sprain and Jordan Addison being the only other Vikings WR with more than 100 receiving yards this season, Minnesota needed reinforcements, especially after gaining an NFL-low 624 passing yards through 4 weeks.

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Schultz explained Minnesota’s pursuit, stating: “Despite a 4-0 start, the offense has needed some juice. And OBJ will try to help bring that.” That dynamic creates a low-risk addition to the receiver depth chart ahead of the Vikings’ Week 5 road matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Schultz also noted that Odell Beckham’s “relationship with Justin Jefferson is a plus as well,” as both are fellow LSU WRs. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the move “adds veteran depth to the WR room” alongside Minnesota’s younger pass catchers.