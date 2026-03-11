Vikings Make $27.2M Contract Decision on Justin Jefferson & More as Kevin O’Connell Makes Quadruple Signings

Essentials Inside The Story Vikings restructure player deals to free cap space

Contract conversions create $27.2M salary cap room ahead of free agency

Kevin O’Connell quietly completes four depth signings before new season

Many NFL teams are gearing up for free agency with quarterback contract restructures, but the Minnesota Vikings have a different approach. The franchise is reportedly restructuring the contracts of its highest-paid players to create breathing room in the salary cap space, including wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

“The #Vikings processed simple conversions on the contracts of WR Justin Jefferson & OT Christian Darrisaw, pushing base salary & workout bonuses into signings,” noted Michael Ginnitti, the co-founder of Spotrac on X. “The moves created $27.2M of 2026 cap space for Minnesota.”

Jefferson was a first-round pick by the Vikings in the 2020 NFL Draft, and since then, he has been an integral part of the Purple and Gold. After his initial years, he signed a huge contract extension of $140 million for 4 years in 2024, making him one of the most expensive players of the organization.

For the next season, the 26-year-old’s cap hit was approximately $38 million, but following a restructured deal, he will be paid $21.2 million for the upcoming campaign, saving his team nearly $17 million.

Thanks to the relatively manageable hits of around $15 million until 2025, Justin Jefferson had never had his contract restructured before. This year, though, many analysts had predicted that such a restructure may occur because of the steep increase in the hit. Furthermore, the receiver will be joined by the offensive tackle, Christian Darrisaw.

The OT was also a first-round pick from the 2021 draft. Following his remarkable production in the first three seasons, which included a top 2 position in the PFF ranking in 2022 of 90+, the Vikings offered him a new contract in 2024, paying up to $113 million for 4 years.

He was slated to be paid $22.5 million ahead of the next season. However, after recently restructuring his deal, the due amount is about $9-13.5 million. The combined adjustment of the contract has saved them about $25 million, which can be used in the draft and looming free agency.

Besides these impressive deals, Kevin O’Connell also made progress in internal signings, extending deals of some key players.

The Vikings sign four key free agents

The 2026 NFL season officially kicks off this Wednesday. Leading up to it, the Vikings’ head coach, Kevin O’Connell, has made some major moves, completing some internal contract renewals and welcoming a new name. So far, four signings have been confirmed for the Purple and Gold.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders cornerback James Pierre is the newest addition to the roster. His Vikings deal will keep him at the US Bank Stadium for the next two years for $8.5 million, which includes a guaranteed money of $3.7 million.

Tavierre Thomas spent the last campaign with the Vikings, and he is extending his stay, signing a new two-year contract worth $4.6 million. After spending six seasons with the Vikings, veteran long snapper Andrew DePaola will be back for another with a fresh $1.725 million deal.

The linebacker Eric Wilson is set to get the biggest paycheck of these four players following a new three-year deal. The 31-year-old will be receiving $22.5 million with guaranteed money of $12.5 million.

Needless to say, Kevin O’Connell has strengthened the overall depth of the team heading into the new campaign.