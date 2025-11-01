NFL Announces Double Punishment Against Kevin O’Connell’s Vikings Defense After $2.35M Setback

The Minnesota Vikings‘ struggles aren’t just limited to their disappointing week 8 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ahead of their upcoming clash against the Detroit Lions, coach Kevin O’Connell was hit by not just one but two penalties, landing in the team’s defense.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Vikings faced two unexpected penalties, totaling a hefty value of $43,093. As the authorities released their Week 8 Gameday Accountability results, the Vikings ended up gaining negative attention as two of their defensive line players, including Blake Cashman and Dallas Turner, were handed punishments for “unnecessary roughness” during the Week 8 game.

Cashman committed the foul during the 14th minute (2nd quarter) when he made an unacceptable use of his helmet against the rival team. He was fined a total of $23,186. Turner, on the other hand, committed the mistake during the 5th minute (1st quarter) with an illegal launch, ending up with a $19,907 penalty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The fines added more to their previous setback involving a massive $2.3 million. The Vikings went through disappointment because cornerback Jeff Okudah, who signed a one-year deal this offseason, has suffered his second concussion of the year and may miss the rest of the season. The team cannot avoid the cost since his entire contract is guaranteed. Therefore, they are supposed to incur a $2.35 million salary-cap hit for a player who may not play again this year.

This financial hit has a deeper impact as it ties up resources that could have been used to improve other parts of the defense. The coach, Kevin O’Connell, now has to decide whether to trade for a new cornerback or pick up someone via free agency, all while adjusting a defense that’s already hurting due to injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin O’Connell announces significant changes amid Jeff Okudah’s vacant spot

Coach Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings are reacting to roster changes ahead of their game with the Detroit Lions by elevating two players from the practice squad: veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau and tight end Nick Vannett. The ninth-year veteran has registered only three defensive snaps this season. Therefore, his promotion essentially makes him an emergency sixth-corner option for the upcoming game.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Vannett, on the other hand, joined the practice squad on October 9 and has played just a few offensive snaps all year. However, his elevation gives the Vikings another veteran tight-end option as they cope with other absences.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This move comes amid a sheer need on the defensive side, with Okudah out (and thus his cornerback role unfilled). Keeping things in consideration, O’Connell has no choice but to rely on depth players and adjust the roster on short notice. The Fabian Moreau promotion also marks his return to active status after being on the practice squad. He last appeared in a game for the Minnesota Vikings in 2024.