NFL Insider Explains Why Vikings Benched JJ McCarthy Amid ‘Fake Ankle Injury’ Claims

JJ McCarthy just can’t seem to catch a break. After being sidelined in his rookie season, things were supposed to be different this year. But seven weeks in, it’s been more of the same. He’s only seen action in two games this season. But after that rough showing against the Falcons, fans started wondering if the “injury” was just a cover-up for the Vikings to bench him. So, what’s the reality?

NFL insider Tom Pelissero shut all the rumors down fast on Friday, October 24. “JJ McCarthy has not had a lot of opportunities over two years in the NFL to practice football, much less play football…..Week one: goes out, didn’t play well in the first half, but made a bunch of plays in the second half against Chicago…..It was already a short week. The game (vs Falcons) didn’t look good, but he also got hurt, suffered a high ankle sprain in that game,” Pelissero said.

“So we have only seen one full game of healthy JJ McCarthy. And he hasn’t even practiced on consecutive days in a full capacity since before week one. Vikings have taken a deliberate approach to getting JJ McCarthy not just 100% ready, but 100% in a groove and ready to go out there and play well,” he added. And that makes sense, if we track the stats.

McCarthy looked solid in the season opener, tossing two touchdowns with a 98.5 passer rating against Chicago. The Falcons‘ game was a step down: two interceptions, just 11 completions on 21 attempts, six sacks, just 37.5 passer rating, and the ankle injury that derailed everything.

But the ‘fake injury’ talk? That’s strange! The Vikings passed on the idea of Sam Darnold because of their trust in McCarthy. They drafted him to be the face of this franchise. The only reason he’s sitting right now is that Minnesota doesn’t want to rush him back and risk a setback.

And honestly, it’s not like Carson Wentz is playing well enough to justify keeping McCarthy on the bench. Wentz looked sharp to start the season, but lately? Not so much. In the last two games (losses to the Eagles and Chargers), he’s thrown three picks and just one touchdown.

The silver lining? JJ McCarthy might finally be back next week against the Lions.

JJ McCarthy is likely to return vs the Lions

According to Pelissero, we might finally see McCarthy suit up against Detroit. “Expect might be a strong word, but certainly all the indications are pointing toward J.J. McCarthy being available for that game against the Lions,” he said on a different podcast. And that’ll be quite a challenge against Detroit’s intense pass rush.

He’s healthy enough that Minnesota’s already listed him as the emergency QB the last two weeks, so unless there’s a setback, it makes sense for Kevin O’Connell to give him the nod. Especially with Wentz struggling over the last few weeks. Kevin O’Connell might just have to start McCarthy.

McCarthy’s talent isn’t really the concern; it’s whether the Vikings’ offensive line can keep him upright. Wentz spent most of the night running for his life against the Chargers: five sacks, eight quarterback hits, and another sack negated by a penalty. That’s now 19 sacks in five games. Additionally, Wentz has been dealing with a shoulder issue throughout all of it.

McCarthy didn’t have it any easier in his two appearances either; he’s been sacked nine times already. Six of those came in that ugly Falcons game alone. So yeah, McCarthy might be healthy again. But with the Lions’ defense coming for him next week, it’s probably the toughest possible time to make a comeback and be sack-free.