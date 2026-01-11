NFL Makes Final Punishment Decision on J.J. McCarthy After Vikings Star’s Unsportsmanlike Conduct in Week 18

Even though the Minnesota Vikings could not make the playoffs, their quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, found himself in the spotlight after the season ended. McCarthy led Minnesota to a late-season push and a respectable 9-8 record to avoid ending in last place in the NFC North. Still, McCarthy now heads into the offseason with a punishment from the league hanging over him.

On January 10, as the NFL released its Gameday Accountability report for Week 18, J.J. McCarthy’s name appeared on the list. The league fined him $11,593 for taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct in the Week 18 game against the Green Bay Packers. He was the only Vikings player fined in Week 18, and it also marked the first fine of his young NFL career.

Even as the Vikings had closed the season with a 16-3 win over Green Bay, early in that game, McCarthy created trouble for himself. On a first-and-10 play at the 12:19 mark of the first quarter in the game, the 22-year-old scrambled for six yards as he stiff-armed Packers linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, then lowered his shoulder into cornerback Keisean Nixon while heading out of bounds. Then, after the play, McCarthy got in Nixon’s face, and the officials immediately threw the flag for taunting.

As a result, instead of facing second-and-4, the Vikings suddenly had to move back 15 yards. While the penalty did hurt the drive, McCarthy regrouped and turned that possession into points as he led the Vikings to score on a 43-yard field goal. So, the penalty did not derail the game for McCarthy and his team.

In the Week 18 game, the 22-year-old QB completed 14-of-23 passes for 182 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Nothing spectacular, but steady enough to secure a 16-3 win for the Vikings. Yet, the fine could have been worse for McCarthy.

According to the NFL rulebook, taunting carries a base fine of $11,593 and can jump to $17,389 for a second offense in the same season. Since this was his first, McCarthy got off relatively light. And considering he’s on a four-year, $21.8 million contract, paying the fine won’t exactly be a big deal for him.

If McCarthy chooses to appeal the fine, the NFL will send the case to appeals officers and former players Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson, who the NFL and NFLPA jointly appoint. Their ruling will be final and binding. However, if McCarthy decides not to appeal, the fine money will go toward a good cause.

“The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game,” the NFL wrote in its Week 18 GameDay Accountability report.

Moreover, for J.J. McCarthy, this fine is like a blemish on an otherwise encouraging season, even as the bigger question regarding his position in Minnesota takes center stage.

Will J.J. McCarthy hold the starting QB position in Minnesota next season?

J.J. McCarthy played only 10 games this season for the Vikings after missing his entire rookie year with a torn meniscus. As an ankle issue, a concussion, and a hand injury sidelined him for seven games, McCarthy finished the 2025 season with 1,632 passing yards, 11 TDs, and 12 INTs. That’s not exactly a stat line that screams locked-in franchise QB in Minnesota. So, after the season ended, head coach Kevin O’Connell refused to confirm whether McCarthy would be the starter heading into the offseason.

“I think every year, you’re coming back to build a team throughout the offseason, throughout the draft, leading into training camp,” O’Connell said in a presser after the Week 18 game. “I think he’s improved throughout the season… he’s grown as a lot of young quarterbacks do. Today was his 10th start. I can’t wait to work with him in the offseason and absolutely look forward to the continued development and improvement.

“I’m excited about where he’s ending the season and know there are some things we can really dive into as a group, J.J. and myself. I look forward to the challenge of being the best version of myself for not only J.J., but this entire team.”

O’Connell focused more on development and process than on guarantees around McCarthy’s future. So, McCarthy will clearly be part of the offseason plan, but the Vikings still have decisions to make about what the QB room should look like in 2026.

Given McCarthy’s struggles to stay healthy, it will make sense for Minnesota to bring in a strong backup. Maybe even someone who can push McCarthy to play better and earn the starting QB role. The Vikings missed the playoffs this season, and they can’t afford to gamble everything on hope alone.