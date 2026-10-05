NFL Referee Erupts at Vikings Star Eric Wilson After Accidental Collision During Dolphins Game

It was a rather low-scoring game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Miami Dolphins, with the Vikings taking the 15-10 win. But one moment made the game more intriguing: an NFL referee blasted Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson.

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“NFL referee Adrian Hill flipped out at #Vikings LB Eric Wilson for an unintentional collision,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on X. “Watch closely and you can even see Wilson trying to help Hill up after he lost his footing.”

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Miami running back Ollie Gordon II collided with Wilson, who in turn landed on the Hill, the head referee of the game. After getting back up on his feet, he got right into Wilson’s face. The linebacker tried to calmly explain what happened, gesturing at Gordon. Down judge Danny Short stepped between the two to defuse the heated moment.

“Not a good look for the ref man,” Pro Football Network wrote.

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Schultz also backed Wilson in this case, landing a soft jab at the referee

“Very soft reaction by the referee here, especially when my man was trying to help him up!”

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The NFL is reviewing the fiery incident, Adam Schefter reported. What becomes of Hill is unknown, as Wilson genuinely was not at fault here.

Interestingly, this is not the only case being looked into by the league. During the Cardinals-Giants game, a referee and tight end Trey McBride were also involved in an animated exchange. But the referee appeared to say “f*** you” twice in the now-viral footage. Schefter has confirmed the incident is being looked into as well.

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McBride was trying to call for a penalty on Dru Trubisky, who he had contact with during the play. But line judge John Seeman did not entertain his request. McBride was seen shaking his head in disappointment after the exchange as a Cardinals staffer took him to the sideline.

The incident also caught the attention of the NFLPA.

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“This kind of behavior from an official towards a player is unacceptable. Players are consistently held accountable when the roles are reversed. We expect the NFL to hold officials to the same standard,” executive director of the NFLPA, JC Tretter, wrote on X.

The league clearly handles such matters internally. Unlike the fine and penalty system that exists for players, how referees might be dealt with is not known.

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If you thought that was all that went haywire in Week 4, you would be wrong. The referees also came for New England head coach Mike Vrabel.

Mike Vrabel penalized after heated exchange with referee

Mike Vrabel has played enough to know what deems a flag and what doesn’t. Little did he know that as a coach, he would still be flagged.

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During the Week 4 clash against the Buffalo Bills, cornerback Marcus Jones was given a holding penalty. Vrabel went to defend his player, and could be seen saying, “That’s a (expletive) terrible (expletive) call.”

Vrabel was then served with an unsportsmanlike penalty. It only made the drive easier for Buffalo, who advanced to New England’s 6-yard line for the following play. The Bills scored a rushing touchdown at the end.

Thankfully, Vrabel and the Patriots were able to hold their ground, defeating Buffalo 29-26.

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Here’s what Vrabel had to say about the exchange:

“I told him it was a terrible — I’m not going to say — effing call. I said that 87 as head coach,” Vrabel said. “There was nothing derogatory. You’d have to ask him. I think he was a little sensitive. Once I get the word from upstairs that it wasn’t what we felt like was a good call, which I’m going to trust Stretch (vice president of football operations and strategy John Streicher) with my life.”

The officiating crew, however, stands by their decision.

“He was out of the box, came up to the official and said, ‘That was a [expletive] terrible call,” referee Bill Vinovich told ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

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He was then asked if a warning is given in that situation.

“I don’t know how you’re going to give a warning,” he stated. “It’s not something that is going to happen twice. When you use language like that, it’s pretty much a given.