NFL Rumors: Vikings Linked to $180M QB After Justin Jefferson Gives Up on J.J. McCarthy

Essentials Inside The Story J.J. McCarthy was sidelined after a Week 16 game against the New York Giants in the 2025 season

McCarthy only played 10 games in 2025, leading up to 1,632 passing yards, 11 TDs and 12 INTs

McCarthy still remains under contract with the Vikings till 2028

One disappointing season from J.J. McCarthy was apparently enough for the Minnesota Vikings to rethink their quarterback situation, as the franchise is now rumored to be looking to its past to solve its future at the crucial under-center position. After a disappointing 9-8 record, the team’s name is now appearing in reports that suggest change is coming.

“The Atlanta Falcons are under new management after hiring franchise legend Matt Ryan as their team president and Kevin Stefanski as their new coach,” CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell wrote. “Trading Cousins back to the Vikings could be a win for all parties involved.”

Kirk Cousins left the Vikings ahead of the 2024 season and signed a four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons. However, this move didn’t turn out well for the four-time Pro Bowler, as days after joining the Falcons, the franchise drafted Michael Penix Jr. in the 2024 NFL Draft.

After this tumultuous start, Cousins passed for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions, and hasn’t been quite as effective in Atlanta, barring a few flashes of his old self during the team’s four-game winning streak. These disappointing numbers and the team’s 8-9 record prompted the front office to make major changes in the leadership group.

Hence, the new team president and franchise icon, Matt Ryan, could be prompted to trade away Kirk Cousins and present the new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, a clean slate to build his own system.

With Kirk Cousins back on the market, the Minnesota Vikings could emerge as contenders to sign the veteran quarterback as they struggle to perform with an inconsistent J.J. McCarthy at the helm. The 24-year-old had another injury-riddled season after missing his rookie season, suffering a torn meniscus. McCarthy finished with a passer rating of 72.6 with 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions in 10 games.

In 2o24, the quarterback signed a 4-year, $21,854,796 contract with the Vikings, including $12,714,396 signing bonus, $21,854,796 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $5,463,699. McCarthy’s contract remains fully guaranteed with a fifth-year option available.

Now, while moving towards the 2026 season, bringing Cousins back could emerge as a solid option for the franchise. Furthermore, the 37-year-old could also help mentor the younger McCarthy, who, despite his struggles, remains the future of the Vikings.

“Minnesota obviously won’t be giving up on McCarthy after one year of playing, but perhaps they would like to bring another veteran into their quarterback room to perhaps start the season,” Garrett Podell wrote. “The Carolina Panthers’ 2023 first overall pick, Bryce Young, improved after being benched for Andy Dalton. Perhaps that could be what McCarthy needs, too.”

As Minnesota continues to back J.J. McCarthy as a franchise cornerstone, his most prolific offensive weapon, wideout Justin Jefferson, may be feeling a bit skeptical about the quarterback’s presence in the locker room.

Justin Jefferson laments life after Sam Darnold

Alongside the team’s disappointing record, WR1 Justin Jefferson dealt with struggles of his own during the 2025 season. Jefferson recorded 84 catches for 1,048 yards and scored 2 touchdowns in 17 games in 2025, a massive drop after a 1,533-yard and 10 TD 2024 season.

Reflecting on a disappointing year, Jefferson speculated about how things could have been if the franchise had retained Sam Darnold.

“Everyone knows the difficulty of the quarterback position this year, how we were dealt it,” Jefferson told USA Today Sports. “But having a quarterback that already had a season under his belt with us, knew the plays, knew the playbook, knew the players, throwing to me, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, all these guys, I definitely feel like we would have done better.”

Darnold played under center for the Vikings in 2024 as McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason. During this crucial stretch, Darnold led the team to a 14-season win with 4,319 passing yards and 35 touchdowns.

However, shortly afterwards, the team chose not to sign a contract extension with Darnold, leading him to the Seattle Seahawks, where he is now leading the team to Super Bowl LX. While in Minnesota, McCarthy faced another injury-laden season that ended in a disappointing 9-8 run. This raises a silent yet important question.

What if Sam Darnold stayed another season with the Vikings? Would it have been enough to save them from a disappointing run?

Jefferson’s pointed comments underscore the urgency of Minnesota’s quarterback situation. With Cousins potentially available and McCarthy still developing, the Vikings face a critical decision that could define their trajectory for years to come.