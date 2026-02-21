NFL Rumors: Vikings to Make Another Play for Joe Burrow Despite Reports of Bengals’ Reluctance

CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow 9 looks at the scorebord during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104150

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly ready to move on from J.J. McCarthy, and their next target could shake up the AFC: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals QB1 has emerged as a trade target for the NFC powerhouse, and Vikings insider Alec Lewis has alluded to the possibility of Minnesota being in trade talks.

“Putting a percentage on it would be foolish on my part,” Lewis said on The Alec Lewis Show. “If a player like Joe Burrow is available via trade, I expect the Vikings to do everything they possibly can to try to make that happen. It’s more of a question of what’s available, and how far from a cost perspective is it gonna take to get to the place at which it does become available.”

This comment by Lewis surfaces despite The Athletic’s Dianna Russini revealing that the Cincinnati Bengals have “no intention” of moving their star quarterback. Similarly, Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase also shut down any trade talks for his former LSU teammate.

“Everything gets blown out of proportion with him,” Chase told Russini. “He still loves to work on his craft and become the best every day.”

With the market for Joe Burrow emerging to be slim, the Vikings must act quickly to secure an experienced backup for J.J. McCarthy, who had another injury-riddled season after missing his rookie year. In the 2025 season, the sophomore star recorded just 1,632 yards with an 11:12 touchdown-interception ratio.

With McCarthy facing injury woes again, the Vikings utilized veteran Carson Wentz, who was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury in October 2025. This forced Minnesota to start undrafted Max Brosmer. This rotating cast at quarterback, paired with a premier receiver like Justin Jefferson, only helped the Vikings finish third in the NFC North with a 9-8 record.

As uncertainty continues to loom around the Minnesota quarterback position, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert has listed two new targets for the Vikings this offseason.

NFL insider lists two new QB candidates for Minnesota

With the Minnesota Vikings in search of a quarterback, two new names have emerged as possible candidates to compete for the role alongside J.J. McCarthy. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert has listed out Arizona Cardinals signal-caller Kyler Murray and former New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as viable options.

“Some trades would by definition signal a new starter, whether it’s a deal for the Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray or even the rights to retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who recently said he would unretire for a shot at winning the Super Bowl,” Seifert reported. “Any such discussions are likely to heat up during the combine next week, at which point O’Connell and Brzezinski likely will have decided if they are prepared to sideline McCarthy should the right deal presents itself.”

While Derek Carr has been inactive since announcing his retirement after suffering a season-ending injury in 2024, he recorded over 2,000 passing yards and 16 touchdowns the last time he took the field.

On the other hand, Kyler Murray had 962 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions in five games in 2025 as he was shut down for the rest of the season because of a lingering foot injury.

Despite Joe Burrow’s unavailability, the Minnesota Vikings have various options at the quarterback position to compete with J.J. McCarthy. Now the onus will be on the interim general manager, Rob Brzezinski, to make the right call.