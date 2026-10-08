Odell Beckham Jr. Announces Retirement Stance Hours After Joining Vikings

One setback couldn’t stop Odell Beckham Jr. from continuing his NFL run. He doesn’t plan to leave the field anytime soon.

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“Odell Beckham Jr., in his introductory presser in Minnesota, says he wants to play ‘until the wheels fall off.” Vikings are his seventh NFL team,” sports broadcaster Andrew Siciliano reported on X.

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Odell Beckham Jr. has quickly found a new team after his brief return to the New York Giants ended. The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday that Beckham is joining the team, after Jordan Schultz first reported the news. For now, he will start on the Vikings’ practice squad as Justin Jefferson deals with an ankle injury.

With the Vikings off to a 4-0 start, Beckham has another chance to prove he can still make a difference.

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On top of it, he brings solid experience and production with him. Throughout his career, Beckham Jr. has played in 122 games, recording 575 receptions for 7,987 yards, as per Pro Football Reference.

But it hasn’t been a smooth ride for him.

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After getting released from the Giants, Beckham Jr. expressed his disappointment over the their move.

“I’m super smart !!!! But I didn’t see this one, my brotha! They got me!!! They won on top of the money u talkin bout I made tnem I came in HUMBLY took vet min then EARNED my spot n didn’t say nothing bout no $$$ which I kno make for everybody 🤑🤑…,” Beckham said on Instagram.

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He further added to it and explained how he sees it as a disappointment and could have used his time to play somewhere else.

“Now let me tellllll u the realllll deal truth what hurt my heart to the core is comin home and seeing my son and how happy he was with no idea of what happened and talkin bout my job n jersey number 13 broke me tf down..,” Beckham Jr. said.

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This clearly shows why he still wants to play and immediately signed with the Vikings when he got the chance.

One of the reasons why the Giants cut him was they weren’t getting enough from him.

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“We just weren’t getting enough,” John Harbaugh said to the media back in September. “It just wasn’t working for us. As I told him, I wanted to be able to give more; I wanted him to be able to do more. I wanted to get him on the field more. For whatever reason, we weren’t able to do it. Put it on us. We weren’t able to get it done.”

In three games with the Giants, he just recorded one target. Plus, roster issues also added to the situation, as he was buried deep on the Giants roster. The team promoted Braxton Berrios and Charlie Jones to the active roster around the time Beckham was released.

But now he has finally got a place where he can stay for long and make a solid run.