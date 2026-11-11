“One Last at Bat”: Kirk Cousins’ Wife Julie Reveals Son’s Emotional Demand After Trade to Vikings

Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota has brought an unexpected family moment into the spotlight. As the Vikings reunited with their former quarterback in a deadline-day trade, his wife, Julie, shared a glimpse of their final hours in Las Vegas, including one request from their younger son before the family left town.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Tuesday that they had acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick. The deal is pending a physical and brings the 38-year-old back to the team he represented for six seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Julie’s farewell to Las Vegas centered on a much smaller moment than the NFL trade itself. With the family preparing to leave for Minnesota, their son Turner wanted to finish his Little League playoff game.

“1 hour until we leave for Minnesota. Turner wanted one last at-bat in his Little League playoff game. We love you, Las Vegas!” Julie wrote in an Instagram Story on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The message offered a closer look at the sudden change facing the Cousins family. While Kirk prepares to return to a familiar locker room, his family is also leaving behind a place they had only recently made home.

Julie also shared a photo of her husband in a Vikings uniform with the caption, “Another adventure awaits…” She paired the post with Diddy’s “Coming Home,” adding another hint of the significance behind the move.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, Kirk also shared his own message on the trade, “See you soon, MN! #SKOL.”

Minnesota is not an unfamiliar destination for the family. Cousins joined the Vikings in 2018, when their older son, Cooper, was still a baby. Turner was born shortly afterward, and the family spent six years in the state before Kirk signed with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julie made it clear at the time that leaving Minnesota was difficult. In a March 2024 Instagram post, she thanked the community for helping the family build their life there and said they would cherish the memories they had made over those six years.

The family moved again when Cousins joined the Raiders in April 2026. Now, only nine regular-season starts into his Las Vegas tenure, he is heading back to a place they already know well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trade also gives Minnesota an experienced option after its offense struggled in a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Carson Wentz completed just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and threw two interceptions, while losing a fumble. The Vikings failed to score a touchdown for the third time this season.

Cousins has put up strong numbers in Las Vegas, recording 2,340 passing yards and 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions in nine starts. Cousins will also be back with head coach Kevin O’Connell, whom he worked with in 2022 and 2023. He will also see some familiar faces in the locker room, including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vikings are set to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Cousins last played for Minnesota at Lambeau Field in October 2023, when he suffered a torn Achilles. A return to the same stadium now would add another nostalgic layer to his reunion in Minnesota.

The quarterback gets another shot with a team he already knows. His family also gets to return to a city they once called home. Before leaving Las Vegas behind, though, Turner had one final stop to make, one last turn at the plate.