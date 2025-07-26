Patriots Legend Snubs Drake Maye for QB With No NFL Starts Amid Training Camp

Drake Maye was supposed to be that guy. The chosen one. Ever since the Patriots grabbed him at No. 3 overall, the hype in Foxborough has been nonstop. People were throwing around Josh Allen comps—talking big arm, athleticism, poise, all of it. Fans were already daydreaming about Maye lighting up secondaries and planting his flag as the AFC’s next breakout superstar. And for a minute? It felt like the Patriots finally found their post-Brady answer. Well, not everyone shared that idea.

There is one person who isn’t jumping on the hype train just yet. And funnily enough? The man is a Patriots legend. Instead of jumping on the Maye bandwagon, he’s eyeing someone else entirely: a second-year QB who hasn’t even played a regular-season snap yet. In his eyes, that guy (not Maye) is the one primed to shake up the 2025 quarterback landscape and steal the spotlight.

After that monstrous first season, Maye heads into his second year with expectations as big as they come. But Damien Woody? He thinks we should shift our focus to Minnesota’s JJ McCarthy. “I’m bullish on this young man right here (Drake Maye). But JJ McCarthy is going to come in and light it up. Got arguably the best infrastructure of any second-year quarterback we’ve ever seen in the NFL. Elite play calling, elite OL, running back, and wide receiver,” he added. Bold statement, to say the least.

To him, it’s not about the hype; it’s the structure around him. While Drake Maye’s hype is sky-high, he believes JJ McCarthy is walking into a much better setup. Drafted 10th overall in 2024, McCarthy missed his rookie year with a preseason meniscus tear. But now, in 2025, he’s fully healthy and stepping into a Vikings offense that’s tailor-made for his skillset. Almost like getting keys to a car just built for him.

Now look at what Maye’s working with. He’s in Foxborough trying to jumpstart an offense that was one of the worst in the league last year. And while it is considerably better this season, it’s still rough. Yes, they added Stefon Diggs and rookie Kyle Williams, but even with those moves, PFF ranked the Patriots‘ receiving corps 31st. Only Cleveland was lower. That’s not exactly setting your young QB up for a Year 2 leap.

Meanwhile, McCarthy’s walking into a dream setup. Minnesota’s built this thing out for him like a showroom car. O line’s got an upgrade: Christian Darrisaw is back healthy at left tackle, and they brought in veteran center Ryan Kelly to anchor the middle. That’s huge for a young QB. And there are more weapons in the arsenal. Justin Jefferson is doing Justin Jefferson things (1,500+ yards, 10 TDs last year), T.J. Hockenson at tight end, Jordan Addison stretching the field. It’s something Maye can only hope for.

It wouldn’t make sense to draw a statistical comparison considering McCarthy was out almost the whole year, but it’s just about talent. It’s about the structure around you. And JJ comes out on top. The vibes around Vikings’ training camp? It only reinforces that statement.

All positives in Vikings’ training camp

Training camp out in Eagan, Minnesota, is starting to feel like the launchpad for Damien Woody’s hot take. JJ McCarthy has slid into that QB1 role with confidence, and initial observations from the camp? All positives.

McCarthy admitted his first few days as QB1 came with “a different feeling… and a really good one.” The man is dialed in after spending his rookie year sidelined with a torn meniscus. Head coach Kevin O’Connell doubled down on that confidence, confirming the Vikings passed on bringing in veteran Aaron Rodgers because they’re all-in on McCarthy.

On day 1, JJ didn’t come out lighting it up in 11-on-11s. But then came the 7-on-7s, and boom: 60-yard dime to Addison, just like that. One of those throws where you kinda look around like, okay, so he does have that in him. It wasn’t flawless, but it didn’t need to be. You could see why the Vikings are all-in. He looked calm, comfortable, and like a guy who knows the job’s his. Not a bad way to kick things off.

Behind McCarthy, the setup is about as good as it gets. Justin Jefferson’s nursing a mild hamstring tweak. It was something to be worried about at first, but the coaches are expecting him to be ready by week 1. No panic there. In the meantime, guys like Addison and Hockenson are getting extra run with McCarthy.

On the O-line, Christian Darrisaw and Will Fries are already back in the mix after tough offseason surgeries. They are going all in on day 1. And center Ryan Kelly? He’s all in on McCarthy, already tossing out comparisons to Philip Rivers and Andrew Luck. Says the kid carries himself like a vet, even at just 22. That kind of respect this early? You can’t fake it. So, yes, JJ has everything he needs to make a statement this season. And Woody’s prediction? It might just hold up.