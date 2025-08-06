Pressure Mounts on JJ McCarthy as Kevin O’Connell Faces Huge Setback Ahead of Texans Game

“He’s pretty much a rookie,” WR Justin Jefferson said about JJ McCarthy. Still, the two forged quite a bond while playing together and hanging out this offseason. In fact, Jefferson urged patience, acknowledging that McCarthy, who missed his entire rookie year with a knee injury, is still adjusting to the scheme and teammates. “You can’t really have that expectation from him. But we do have the expectation of him being great, coming out here every single day, working his butt off and progressing every single day,” Jefferson said. Even though everything seems alright, the doubts have continued to surround the player.

As the NFL season approaches, there will be a lot of people shifting their stance on JJ McCarthy, especially from those who previously doubted him. As a X post by Thor Nystrom stated, some critics were firm in saying McCarthy wouldn’t cut it as a starting quarterback in the league. The post explained that if the Vikings# 9 starts playing well, the doubters will be wrong.

At the same time, media personalities like Colin Cowherd are already moving the goalposts. He recently created a buzz when he said, “He better be as good as Brock Purdy, or he’s a bust.” There has been a nearly impossible standard, one that wasn’t part of the original conversation. “Gonna hear a lotta “Any QB could do that in that system” this fall from ppl who swore JJ couldn’t be an effective NFL starter. Goalposts already moving: Cowherd now says JJ gotta be as good as Purdy or he’s a bust. If your take needs conditions b4 the fact, the take is the bust,” the post read. But let’s be real, if your take needs backup conditions before the kid’s even played a real snap, maybe the take itself is the problem.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The noise got louder after the training camp, where the defense by coordinator Brian Flores’ squad took the spotlight. The defense dominated the first-team offense, recording multiple sacks and forcing interceptions in just a few plays. McCarthy struggled under pressure but acknowledged the value of facing such a tough unit early. Despite the offense’s challenges, this defensive dominance will be a valuable learning experience for the player.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“There’s so much learning involved. And with those front seven guys and that rush, it’s tremendous to feel that early on and be able to make quicker decisions, get to my back, maybe find an escape lane here or there when they’re playing man on the back end. But, yeah, it was just another great example for me to see and, you know, experience,” he said. While JJ McCarthy is still learning, the troubles for Kevin O’Connell didn’t end as a crucial piece goes down before the big game.

JJ McCarthy’s team faces another problem because of Jordan Addison?

As he violated the league’s Policy and Program on Substances of Abuse, the decision was made that the Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison will be suspended for the first three games of the 2025 season. The announcement came Tuesday, confirming that Addison will miss the Vikings’ season opener at the Chicago Bears, followed by home games against the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals. He is eligible to return in Week 4, when the team travels to Dublin to face the Pittsburgh Steelers. Until then, Addison remains fully allowed to participate in training camp and preseason games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The incident took place in July 2024 in Los Angeles, for which he pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of “wet reckless” driving. Under the NFL’s substance policy, this plea made him subject to league discipline. However, as part of the agreement, Addison was fined $390 and placed on 12 months of probation.

On the field, Addison has been impressive over his first two NFL seasons. Drafted in the first round in 2023, he has made 29 starts, posting 133 receptions for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has served as the Vikings’ No. 2 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and has played a key role in the team’s offensive structure. Now, with Addison sidelined, fourth-year receiver Jalen Nailor is the top candidate to fill his starting role. But until then, it remains a trouble for Kevin O’Connell, especially when the Texans preseason game is coming up on August 9.