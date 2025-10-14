Vikings Receive Unfortunate Carson Wentz Injury Update as Kevin O’Connell Announces QB Decision

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Wentz suffered a shoulder injury in the last game against the Browns. Now, after participating in the bye week practice session, Vikings beat reporter

has provided an update on Wentz that doesn’t look promising. He mentioned that he wouldn’t be shocked if the shoulder injury were pretty significant. “The physicality, like the extent of that injury, is not quite certain, but wouldn’t be shocked if it was pretty significant and he’s navigating through it because of how much he’s loved being a part of this team and being back on the field with this opportunity,” Lewis mentioned via The Alec Lewis Show.

With the injury update, Wentz looks questionable to start next week. Wentz left the Browns game because of a sore shoulder. Thankfully, it was his non-throwing shoulder. After being listed as questionable to return during the game, Wentz returned and completed the game, going 25-of-34 for 236 yards with one touchdown. He went on to participate in the practice session on Monday, which looked promising, but Lewis’s recent update shows that the team doesn’t want to rush things because if Wentz gets back on the gridiron before complete recovery, he could worsen his situation.

Wentz has

started all three games as QB , while J.J. McCarthy was sidelined with a high right ankle sprain in Week 2 with a 1-1 record. Wentz has played well in McCarthy’s place, as he has won two of his three starts against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns. With 759 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions, Wentz’s stats also speak for themselves this season. He even posted a completion percentage of 69 and a QBR of 42.5, ranking him 27th in the overall 2025 NFL QBR rankings.

Amidst the unfortunate injury update on Wentz, the Vikings have one good news this week, and that’s the return of J.J. McCarthy. He was seen at Monday’s practice session for the first time since 14th September. This means that if Wentz doesn’t recover completely, McCarthy will get back in action. But nothing is certain yet because head coach Kevin

Kevin O’Connell is taking his time before the final call

With McCarthy back on the field and Wentz’s recent updates, we should have gotten the update on who is starting against the Eagles by now. But it looks like O’Connell is still analyzing the situation. O’Connell may have already made up his mind regarding who is starting against the Eagles, but the only thing O’Connell must be looking at before the final verdict is the health of both players.

O’Connell returned from his 10-day international trip and spoke to reporters. During the interview, O’Connell talked about Wentz. “Want to see how this week plays out first,” O’Connell said, per Will Ragatz, the Vikings beat writer. He also mentioned McCarthy and his recent return to practice. “I’m encouraged with where he’s at right now,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell didn’t shy away from mentioning the contributions of both QBs this season and how the team is working to prepare them. “There is a feel of making sure that we’re preparing the quarterback position for the game, knowing that we’ve won games with two different guys this year,” O’Connell explained.

Well, the only thing fans can do about the current Vikings’ starting QB situation is wait. O’Connell knows the importance of both quarterbacks, and the only thing delaying his decision is their health.