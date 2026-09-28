Vikings Refused to Let Justin Jefferson Return as Kevin O’Connell Announces Injury Update on WR

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell provided an encouraging early update on star wide receiver Justin Jefferson after the Vikings held him out of Sunday’s 23-16 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jefferson suffered an ankle injury on Minnesota’s opening drive and was subsequently ruled out.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“He tried to work through it. Got close a couple times,” O’Connell said during the post-game press conference. “Ended up being ruled out. We’ll evaluate him more tomorrow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jefferson’s attempts to return became the storyline after he was initially reported as questionable to return. He did not need assistance on the field, but did spend some time in the medical tent. The WR later appeared on the sideline with both ankles taped. However, he eventually went to the locker room and did not return in the second half. Jefferson could not regain the explosiveness required for his role.

“I just know that he was pretty close to coming back in,” O’Connell added. “He just couldn’t get there. He’s such an explosive player. The way he gets defended, he needs to be able to have those — getting off the line, press, all those things. He just couldn’t quite get there. I know he was trying like crazy and it was killing him not to get back out there.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jefferson’s injury occurred after he made two catches for 32 yards on Minnesota’s opening possession. His first was a 22-yard reception on a pass from quarterback Kyler Murray, who was making his return after clearing concussion protocol. Jefferson later caught a 10-yard screen that helped set up Will Reichard’s 54-yard field goal.

Minnesota did not appear to provide a specific diagnosis beyond the ankle injury Sunday night, so claims about a particular sprain or a definitive timetable should be treated cautiously. The next important step is Monday’s evaluation, which O’Connell said will provide more information about Jefferson’s condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fantasy Points’ injury analyst Jeff Mueller claimed that the injury was likely a mild deltoid ligament sprain, which explained why there were chances he could return to the field.

The Vikings managed without their star receiver, with Jordan Addison stepping into a larger role and finishing with five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. Minnesota improved to 3-0 with the victory and will return home next Sunday to face the Miami Dolphins. Jefferson’s status for that game remains unsettled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The veteran WR has not missed a game with an injury since 2023, when he was put on injured reserve after a hamstring issue. However, fans should hope for the WR’s return, as he was able to walk off the field by himself and was also seen on his feet on the sideline later on.